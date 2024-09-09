Barbados launches Tourism Week 2024, September 22-28, celebrating 'Tourism and Peace'

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, on Saturday, officially launched Tourism Week 2024 under the theme 'Tourism and Peace.' This week will take place from September 22 to 28, 2024 and will feature a number of exciting activities.



During the launch ceremony, the Chief Product Development Officer, Marsha Alleyne said that the Tourism Week will coincide with World Tourism Day which is on September 27.



"We felt that it would be great not just to celebrate the day but to afford our many tourism workers and partners an opportunity to celebrate them and also to hear more about what's happening within the industry," she added.



She emphasized that Barbados boasts the highest return rate in the Caribbean as over 42% of the visitors who come to island actually return.



While highlighting the reason behind it, Alleyne remarked, "It is because of the Barbadian people. So why not celebrate those people who are hardworking and dedicated in the industry."



The BTMI has unveiled a schedule of events to be held as part of the Tourism Week 2024 which includes church service, megafest, community pop up and beach clean up.

The complete schedule for the Barbados Tourism Week 2024 is as follows:



September 22 – Kick off the week with a Church Service at Mount Zion United Holy Church, at 8:15 am.



September 24 – People must not miss the Tourism MegaFest at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. This is a must-attend showcase with demos, workshops, and more, and it will be perfect for school kids to explore Barbados' vibrant tourism industry. The BTMI will also take over Mornin' Barbados with interviews from key tourism stakeholders, giving insight into the heart of tourism in Barbados. They'll also be honoring the tourism liaison officers from the Barbados Police Service for their invaluable contributions.



September 27 – People will get a chance to celebrate World Tourism Day with the BTMI officials at PeliCan island from 6 pm to 9 pm for a community pop-up in collaboration with the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.



September 28 – Join for a beach cleanup at Drill Hall Beach at 6 am, alongside Dr. Carla Daniel and the Turtle Recreation Project team, helping to protect one of the largest turtle nesting areas on the island.



Apart from this, the BTMI remarked that September Restaurant Season is still on with over 25 restaurants offering discounted rates for locals, and during Tourism Week, people can look out for special deals at local attractions.