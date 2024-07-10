Barbados welcomes inaugural nonstop service of Frontier Airlines

Barbados welcomed the inaugural flight of Frontier Airlines from Puerto Rico on Saturday, July 6, 2024, signalling the beginning of a new partnership.



As the inaugural flight arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. team extended a warm welcome to the crew and the passengers.



The CEO of BTMI, Andrea Franklin, noted that this connection will open up the northern Caribbean to Barbados, including gateways to the United States with connections through Puerto Rico, which the team is welcoming as an additional route to the island.



"As we move into our Crop Over Season, we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with Frontier Airlines," she added.



While welcoming the flight, Franklin outlined that her team is welcoming the airline to Barbados and they also welcome their decision to include Barbados in their route expansion.



She further added, "This is a welcome opportunity for persons to take advantage of the low cost carrier. With the connecting airfares via Puerto Rico to Barbados, celebrate the start of Frontier Airlines service into Barbados and we wish them all the best as we look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with the airline."



The airline's welcome party was attended by officials from BTMI, including CPDO Marsha Alleyne, Director Graham Clarke, Director Anderson King, Manager PR and Communications, Belle Holder, GAIA CEO Hadley Bourne, BHTA CEO Ryan Forde and Executive Director Intimate Hotels of Barbados Davina Layne.



The party also featured cultural performances by local performers who took to the runway of the airport and performed exceptionally.



Also, the airline took to Facebook to extend their thankfulness to the BTMI for a warm welcome. It said, "Exciting News! On July 6, Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight from Aeropuerto Internacional de Puerto Rico Luis Muñoz Marín-SJU in San Juan, Puerto Rico, landed at Grantley Adams International Airport in beautiful Barbados! Thank you, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., for the warm welcome."



It is to be noted that the ultra low fare carrier Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Saturday onwards and this new service will operate three times per week. The addition of this latest route underscores the airline's commitment to bringing affordable and convenient air travel options to the Caribbean.