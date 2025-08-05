Exclusive: Guyana’s Shadiamond Assannah crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2025

Her victory has marked the 3rd time in a row that a Guyanese has clinched this prestigious crown and the coveted title.

Guyana: Shadiamond Assannah, Miss Guyana Culture Queen, has been crowned Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2025 on Monday, August 4 in Nevis, where the pageant was held as part of the highly anticipated Nevis Culturama Festival 2025.

Her victory has marked the 3rd time in a row that a Guyanese has clinched this prestigious crown and the coveted title. The winner bagged a total of 1213 points to secure this win.

Apart from the crown, Assannah also copped the best evening gown award. The young female graced the stage in a breathtaking evening gown durng the highly anticipated segment of the pageant and her poise as well as elegance stole the spotlight and reaffirmed why she is bringing home the crown.

She was seen wearing a blue coloured cape which she removed to reveal her shiny blue coloured fish tail gown, which was off shoulder, showcasing her beauty bones and leaving everyone stunned.

In the swimwear segment, Guyanese Shadiamond Assanah left the audience in awe as she gave a bold performance in red and navy coloured bikini. She rocked her Randy Madray piece dubbed Lavish Lava. The female looked stunning, gathering applause from the entire crowd.

Notably, the pageant was a closely contested competition among nine delegates from across the Caribbean, with points awarded in various segments, and the highest scorer taking the top prize.

As the announcement of Assannah’s victory was made, the social media got flooded with congratulatory message as her fans and loved ones took to Facebook to extend her love to the female for bringing the crown back home.

“I am so proud of you and thrilled to see you crowned as Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2025! Your dedication, grace, and hard work truly paid off, and you deserve every bit of this incredible achievement. You inspire us all with your passion for celebrating our culture and your unwavering spirit,” said a user named Trevlind Teandrea while another said, “She was absolutely phenomenal and this win was well deserved.”