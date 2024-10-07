Zada Stephens wins Miss SVG 2024, netizens call it a win for body positivity

During the pageant, six contestants showcased their exceptional skills and exuded self-confidence, and what several netizens were saying was a win for body positivity grabbed the judge's attention and won the beauty queen title.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Zada Stephens, Miss KCCU has been crowned Miss SVG 2024 during the Miss SVG pageant held on Saturday night under the theme ‘Royal Dream’.

During the pageant, six contestants showcased their exceptional skills and exuded self-confidence, and what several netizens were saying was a win for body positivity grabbed the judge's attention and won the beauty queen title.

"Once Zada is crowned it changes the entire game of pageantry… A win for full figured women/ Young ladies and body positivity," wrote a user named Cenica Patterson while another user said, "We making history, all thick girls walk out now."

The winner also walked away with several other awards, including Best Talent, Best Cultural Wear and Best Interview.

Stephens is followed by Lisha Beache and Felecia Hector who secured the 1strunner up and 2nd Runner up titles respectively.

Notably, during the interview segment, the winner wowed the judges with her bold reply as she was asked, “‘Artificial intelligence is here to stay. How can small businesses in SVG use artificial intelligence to their advantage?”

Her answer to this question was simple yet amazing. She said, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is something that can be used to streamline administrative tasks. As an entrepreneur myself, I have used it prior to doing social media marketing, planning and it even helped me come up with my captions.”

She further added that she is a makeup artist so the technology allows her to focus more on her clients and what their needs are and it allows her to book clients and do different things to that way she could focus on customer service as opposed to those sort of administrative tasks.

The complete results of Miss SVG 2024 is as follows:

MIss SVG 2024: Zada Stephens

1st Runner Up - Lisha Beache

2nd Runner Up - Felecia Hector

Best Community Service Project - Lisha Beache

Miss Congeniality : Alvina Pinder

MIss Photogenic : Athaliah Gloster

MIss Community Spirited - Kewanna Hackshaw

Best Deportment Excellence Award : Lisha Beache

People's Choice Award - Lisha Beache

Best Cultural Wear : Zada Stephens

Best In Swimwear :Alvina Pinder

Best Talent : Zada Stephens

Best In Evening Gown : Alvina Pinder

Best Evening Gown : Alvina Pinder

Best Interview : Zada Stephens