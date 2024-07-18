Tevin DaSilva becomes 1st Vincentian male to fly American flight into SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Tevin Goodridge DaSilva makes history as the first Vincentian male to pilot an American Airlines flight into St Vincent and the Grenadines.



The 30-year-old pilot touched down at the Argyle International Airport on July 17 and was greeted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and other government officials. DaSilva is part of the flight crew for American Airlines Flight AA2735 and has made his home country proud.



During his interaction with the Prime Minister and government officials, First Officer Tevin talked about his mother and said, "It is a great feeling to know today I can help her back in the similar ways she has helped me. Although it is not E T Joshua Airport, it still is an amazing honor to get the chance to come full circle and fly back into my land where it all started."



Meanwhile, PM Gonsalves also honored the young pilot with tokens to remember this special moment. The pilot also noted that he found out a month ago about the flight and made a bid to make this trip.



The Vincentian further added that the return flight is even more special for him, as for the very first time, he will be flying with his mother and sister.



In addition to this, the Argyle International Airport also extended its congratulations to the First Officer on being the first Vincentian male and remarked that it is a proud moment for the whole country.



Moreover, the citizens and residents of St. Vincent also took to Facebook to appreciate the young man and said that they were proud of him.



"Always a great and wonderful feeling when we are able to see our nationals flying one of the largest airlines in the world into AIA," said a user named Erlin Richards, while another user who was all to fly on the return flight wrote, "We're happy to be on board this special flight home. Its captain is a 30-year-old Vincent. We're filled with pride."



Another user named Momom noted, "Proud moment for the people of St. Vincent. One of their sons brought American Airlines home to his home country."