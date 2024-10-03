Thursday, 3rd October 2024
Dominica: D’marketplace to kick off pre-independence celebrations on Oct 4

Thursday, 3rd October 2024

Dominica: The National Development Foundation of Dominica is all set to host the annual D’marketplace on Friday, October 4, 2024, starting at 9 am at 9 Great Marlborough Street.

This amazing event offers small businesses a fantastic opportunity to showcase their goods and services just outside the company’s location.

The foundation said that it is a perfect way to kick off the pre independence celebrations which will continue for a month now.

According to the information, the event will feature a variety of vendors offering a diverse range of products and services tailored to get individuals ready for the season.

Attendees will get the chance to enjoy both breakfast and lunch items, including the renowned Succuffee Black Pudding from the place located at the Pond Case roundabout.

Not only this, but visitors can also get their hands on beautiful Creole accessories just in time for Creole Day celebrations.

People can also make pre orders for their favorite cocktail drinks and local all-natural beauty products. The Foundation urged the Dominicans not to miss on these special treats especially since there will be free tasting of the cocktail drinks.

While inviting everyone to the D’marketplace, the NDFD outlined, “Come out and support our local vendors, enjoy delicious food, and find unique items to celebrate the season in style. We can’t wait to see you there!”

There will also be a special food corner at the event offering different cuisines for breakfast and lunch. The menu for the same is as follows:

Eliz Flavours Pastries
Breakfast – 9 am to 11 45 am
Drumettes, cheese straws, sausage rolls, meat pies, sandwiches, codfish balls, quiche, stuffed eggs, cocoa tea and local juices

Frendo’s Cuisine
Lunch – 11 pm to 3 pm
Lunch includes chicken, fish, pork and more

Also, the second D’market place for the month will be held on Friday, October 11 and Creole In The Streets on October 18, making pre independence more exciting for everyone. 

