Dominica revs up for first-ever Bike Festival, July 19-21

Dominica is preparing to host its first ever Bike Festival from July 19 to 21, 2024. This highly anticipated festival will be attracting bikers from Guadeloupe, St Martin, St Kitts, Saint Lucia as well as Miami.



The festival has been organized by 767 Biker Life in partnership with the Dominica Festivals Committee and Nature Island Riders. It promises three days of fun-filled and exciting events with a huge emphasis on safety.



The theme of his Bike Festival is 'Helmet On, Ride On, Safety is a must,' which underscores the commitment to making sure that all participants have a safe and secure experience.



According to the information, the first day on July 19 will comprise of a welcome ceremony and stunt showcase at 4 pm at Roseau River Promenade and will feature daring displays by local, regional as well as international bikers. This will be followed by an after party at 8 am at The Factory, Valley Road and the entry same for the same will be $30 per person.



On July 20, participants will participate in the Wheel'n and Wild'n Bike Exhibition at 10 am at the Canefield Airport. The activities during this exhibition will include an obstacle course, balance competition, loudest exhaust, people's choice, and best burnout. There will be a day pass from morning to night costing $30 per person, said the organisers.



The third day will feature Island Ride Out starting at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth having scenic stops in Marigot, Calibishie and Portsmouth beaches and ending at Bell Hall Beach Bar by 4 pm. The pass for this event will cost at $50 per person which will include a t-shirt and a band.



Meanwhile, the organisers also said that the season ticket costs at $100 which will include entry to all the three days.



It is to be noted that there is a special priority being given to the safety of all the participants as well as the spectators. The organizes have laid comprehensive plans to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.



For participants, it is compulsory to always wear helmets while riding while medical personell will always be on stand by for any situation, noted the Dominica Festivals Committee.