Jamaica Elections 2025: Holness-led JLP unveils ministry highlight e-book, revamped website to boost campaign

The party revealed its Manifesto, ministry highlight e-book, and relaunched an interactive website to ensure accountability and showcase JLP achievements.

Jamaica: With only 11 days remaining to the September 3 general elections the Jamaica Labour Party(JLP) led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness has not been showing any signs of slowing down as the party has been running rigorous campaigns across Jamaica in anticipation for the upcoming 2025 general elections.

The party announced during the week that along with the promise to release their Manifesto on Sunday August 24, the party has also released their ministry highlight document that can also be downloaded as an e-book, and they have relaunched their interactive website that aims to keep all the JLP political figures accountable to their promises while highlighting what they have done and what they are doing.

Ministry Highlights e-booklets

Speaking at a JLP’s campaign conference on August 22, Kamina Johnson Smith JLP’s spokesperson spoke fondly of the ministry highlight document that not only remind the citizens of Jamaica of what the party said in 2016 when they entered office, but also focuses on their Manifesto of 2020 the party said it was gonna focus on certain things as they created a stronger future.

The document is guided by the different ministries highlighting what a particular ministry did through its time highlighting the works that have been done in each sector of the JLP government.

The document highlights all of the preparatory work that the JLP have done while in office that will help them move into the next chapter smoothly working for the citizens of Jamaica.

Aside from highlighting the different achievements and works that the JLP government has been doing since stepping into office in 2016, the document further exonerates Jamaica’s freedom fighters including Chief Thaki.

Furthermore the document highlights the revival and renewal of national knowledge and celebration of Jamaican culture, and the additional support the JLP government has provided for coral garden survivors.

The economic support and economic empowerment programs for cultural and religious communities such as the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and other various communities across Jamaica.

Website Re-launch

“Jamaicans at home and abroad can now see, parish by parish, the real progress being made in their communities.”

The JLP spokesperson went on to speak on the party’s website re-launch, stating that they had relaunched their website: JamaicaLabourParty.com that is now with new, interactive features designed to keep the party accountable to all the citizens of Jamaica.

The website now comes with an interactive parish map that allows anyone, whether within or outside of Jamaica, to explore the infrastructure work that the JLP government has completed across Jamaica.

From police stations, health centres, fire stations, and schools to housing for the vulnerable, roadworks, and many more works that are being done all across Jamaica in different parishes.

She lastly highlighted that the website now has an updated Good News Chart, that keeps track of all the major national gains such as: reduced poverty, higher minimum wage, increased pensions, and a stronger economy with record-low debt-to-GDP levels.

The website platform that was relaunched on Friday is aimed to be used as a tool for every Jamaican to hold leaders accountable, measure progress, and see how far we have come together.

Reminding the Jamaican citizens of the upcoming August 24 Sunday Mass Rally to Sam Sharpe Square at 4:00 PM where the party aims to release its Manifesto, Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted on his Facebook account inviting all JLP supporters to turn up by saying.

He quotes, “We’ve cut crime, built homes, created jobs, fixed roads, expanded water supply, and opened new opportunities for our people. For 9 years, we’ve delivered, and we are ready to do even more for YOU! Bring your flags and your energy. Let’s fill the square with a sea of green.”

With the elections nearing in Jamaica, the race between all the contesting parties is becoming serious, while heating up the political environment.