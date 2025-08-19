Jamaica Elections 2025: PM Andrew Holness urges voters to focus on progress, reject Opposition's "Empty Promises"

Jamaica: Prime Minister and leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Andrew Holness delivered a key address during the party’s parish meeting at Paul Bogle Square on Saturday, August 16. He was accompanied by Members of Parliament, James Robertson and Dr Michelle Charles.

PM Holness, addressing supporters at the rally, urged voters to not sway by empty campaign promises from the opposition party. He said, “Don't let election promises disturb our progress. You might end up paying for it afterward."

The Prime Minister told the public that Jamaica is on good terms and that history has shown that when the promises fade, “it is the people who are left to pay the price.”

Further, PM Holness addressed the necessary steps taken to move away from fiscal recklessness since 2016, which has proven beneficial to the nation. He said that under his government, there has been an increase in public wages, creation of more space for teachers and workers, and significant decrease of national debt.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica warned that the Opposition keeps making unsustainable promises, and said that fiscal irresponsibility may sound good for now, but will leave citizens vulnerable when external shocks arise without proper buffers or reserves.

Further, he stressed that Jamaica suffered years of wage freezes and economic mismanagement under PNP’s leadership. PM Holness said that his government has stabilized the economy and continuously worked in the development of the nation in key sectors, including schools, hospitals, housing, and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica continued emphasising the decrease in murder rate, unemployment, and debt, all of which was possible under the leadership of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). “From the first opportunity, I committed to ensuring that St. Thomas, and every parish, sees real and meaningful development. Under my leadership we are not only transforming St Thomas, but all of Jamaica, with all indicators heading in the right direction,” he noted.