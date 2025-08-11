Jamaica Elections 2025: September 3 set for high-stakes showdown between JLP and PNP

The Prime Minister announced this during a mass rally in Half-Way Tree on Sunday, 10 August.

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness took the liberty of announcing the long anticipated dates of the General Elections, with nomination day set to be on Monday, August 18, and general elections day set to be on Wednesday, September 3 2025.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a mass rally in Half-Way Tree on Sunday, 10 August. Holness also urged the citizens to choose Jamaica by granting the Jamaican Labour Party a third consecutive term in office.

He further highlighted that the four local government divisions of Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, consisting of Chancery Hall, Olympic Gardens, Seivwright Gardens and Denham Town are also set to be held on September 3 along with the parliamentary elections.

Comment by Leading Opposition regarding September 3 Election Date

Following the release date of the upcoming September 3 elections, Opposition Leader of the People’s National Party(PNP) Mark Golding has expressed that he and his party are united and strong; and ready for the upcoming September 3 elections as they have “done the work” and prepared for the elections as they have used the last few rallies to establish their message of hope for the Jamaican people.

Electoral Office to take concrete steps ahead of elections 2025

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown outlined the steps that the Electoral office of Jamaica will be taking now that the highly anticipated date of the 2025 elections has been announced to be on September 3.

Brown highlighted the few steps that the electoral committee will be taking including the printing of ballots after the nomination has been given on August 18.

The printing of the final voters list , and of all the materials that are required on the day of elections.

The Jamaican electoral committee will also be involved in other activities such as finalizing the list of the names of people who will be working alongside the election committee on the final days of the elections.

Last but not least, safety preparations that involve having support from the police force at the nomination centres, voting centres and the ballot counting centres.

The 2025 elections are bound to be a tight election race between the Jamaican Labour Party(JLP) and the opposition People's National Party (PNP). With JLP currently controlling 49 of 63 parliamentary seats and PNP holding 14 seats.

Both parties have given a swift run with the JLP promising greater investment in education, health care, housing, water and road infrastructure, and the implementation of a rural school bus system aimed at improving access and safety for students.

While PNP pledges to construct 50,000 affordable homes, offer a $500,000 deposit grant to young prospective homeowners. Implement a range of social support measures, such as expanded school meal programmes, academic interventions in low-income areas, and full university scholarships for the first person in each family to matriculate.

Both parties have done their work as they both expressed their confidence in the 2025 elections, as both parties have previously secured 9 wins since Jamaica held its first election in 1944.