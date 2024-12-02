Antigua and Barbuda launches Sex Offenders Registry to enhance public safety

The registry forms part of a set of legislation, enacted in November 2022. This is now currently operational and is useful already.

In an interesting effort to protect its people, Antigua and Barbuda has created the Sex Offenders Registry. This program designed to address the challenge of sexual re-offending with prevalence in the vulnerable groups like the children and the elderly.

This important step is in consonance with the vision of the Prime Minister Gaston Browne. As a person who always puts the interest of his people first Browne has spear headed the process of apportioning modern legal systems in Antigua and Barbuda.

This is typical for the registry which shows that the government of this country pays much attention on progressive policies in order to protect its people.

Authority of Legal Affairs, Steadroy Benjamin clarified in cabinet that registration of offenders is ongoing already. The authorities have been informed of new developments concerning the latest release coming from His Majesty’s Prison.

“This measure improves our capacity to protect the public,” Benjamin said.

Control and access to the registry is very much strung up. Crown Counsel Nneka Nicholas further clarified the position of the law by advancing that applicants must formally approach the Commissioner of Police on this.

Users who will be privileged with the access are schools, day care centers, and any organization that deals with the vulnerable group of the nation.

“This is not just about allowing open access, rather to make sure that the right people get the right information,” Nicholas added.

It is mainly used for employment tests and identifying risks surrounding schools or care centres. Applicants must understand and express their application purpose clearly, as the decision to grant a person access lies solely in the hands of the Commissioner.

Tight measures help avoid abuse of the system at hand. Anyone penetrating it or gaining unlawful access to it commits an offence that attracts a fine of up to $10000 or be imprisoned for a term that might extend up to 3 years.

It is clear from the foregoing that under Browne’s administration, Antigua and Barbuda remains sensitive to safety. Overall, through the protection of privacy, this step is a milestone in the direction of a safer society.

The registry is not only a tool but a symbol of the authorities’ commitment toward the people of the country.