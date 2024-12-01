Antigua and Barbuda achieves economic growth and job creation

The country brought more than two thousand jobs in the last year.

Antigua and Barbuda, according to the current statistics, is undergoing tremendous economic growth. Recent chronicles pointed at progress made in generation of employment opportunities and financial reform.

The country brought more than two thousand jobs in the last year. It has a stable economy even in the most recent negative global trends such as the outbreak of the COVID virus.

This success, according to Gaston Browne, Head of state of Antigua and Barbuda, could be attributed to the lately implemented administrative policies.

While appearing on a media platform, he said the role of his administration is to reawaken the nation. According to Browne the economic recovery is a proof of good leadership.

The nations’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been raised to almost $6 billion. Approximate trends forecast it to witness a rise to $6.5 billion by next year. Such an increase appears to be indicative of future direction as regards to the financial prospects of Antigua and Barbuda.

There has also been enhancement in debt management. The debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio has decrease from 104 percent in 2014 to 62 percent. This has been done while schools experienced interruptions due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“That is what we can regard as actual performance,” Browne said. He underlined that there is resilience and sound governance that has helped the progress. Thus, he succeeded in his activities aimed at the reduction of the state’s debt and the furtherance of the economic growth.

The community relations would continue to be encouraged. Current town hall sessions attracted decent traffic, and people seemed eager to attend those events. These events are indicative of a certain type of relationship between the government and the governed.

Both the authorities, Lamin Newton and Dwayne George were appreciated by Browne for their ground operations. Their efforts allowed constituents to be informed and connected through their work.

Mr. Browne said that he felt confident about the pace that his administration is developing. He pinned his confidence on his governance to keep on providing opportunities.

The goal, as stated by Browne, is to use the country’s resources for creating a better future for Antigua and Barbuda.