Antigua and Barbuda joins global fight for climate justice

The ICJ will proceed the hearings of a legal case by the country of Vanuatu. The Pacific Island nation wants the court to recognise legal uncertainty on the responsibility of the states under global law on climate change.

Antigua and Barbuda will once more come out in defense of climate justice. The nation is poised to be involved in hearing of a significant case in International Court for Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ will proceed the hearings of a legal case by the country of Vanuatu. The Pacific Island nation wants the court to recognise legal uncertainty on the responsibility of the states under global law on climate change.

On the occasion, Antigua and Barbuda has assured its total backing of this campaign. Head of state, Browne is also expected to help in the hearing after he arrives at The Hague in Netherlands. He will join Vanuatu in presenting this critical case.

Small island states’ climate change advocate, Browne had been very vocal in his stand on this issue. He, therefore, underlines Antigua and Barbuda’s role in the leadership of the international community on this matter.

This case appears to be capable to establish a legal decision. Browne says that the trials seek to target the biggest offenders as far as pollution is concerned. It also aims at safeguarding small countries from emerging risks of climate catastrophes.

Antigua and Barbuda’s involvement revealed challenges common to Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Fluctuating climate systems such as global warming and hurricanes pose the greatest danger to them.

In supporting Vanuatu, in a way, Antigua and Barbuda also promotes political action on climate change around the globe.

These endeavours are incremental to Browne’s work with the regional alliances. He has conducted previous actions such as the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law. This fight is one that desperately needs a person as committed as himself.

The ICJ case comes right on the heels of this. Countries worldwide are under pressure to keep up to the climate goals. The case discusses the legal and ethical responsibilities as assumed by countries that emit high levels of greenhouse gas.

Antigua and Barbuda continues to be one among the pioneer countries in this movement. Indeed, its partnership with Vanuatu is one way of sending out a statement: Small Island nations will not stand idle as the global world continues to disobey the climatic change.

This legal proceeding might transform international climate policies. It is an assurance for those nations that bear the brunt of the climate change impacts today.