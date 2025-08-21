Exclusive Interview: Tronnel Finesse Pacquette on building Finesse De La Viton into a global luxury brand

Dominica: In an exclusive online interview with WIC News, Tronnel Finesse A. Pacquette, the creative force behind Finesse De La Viton (FDLV), shared insights into his luxury designer fashion brand that's been making waves not just in the Caribbean, but globally. He recalled everything from beginning his journey to taking his brand global.

With a style that's both distinctive and captivating, FDLV has established itself as a notable fashion house in Dominica, and its reach extends far beyond the island's shores.

The Birth of FDLV

When asked about the story behind the name Finesse De La Viton (FDLV), Pacquette shared a personal anecdote. 'The one word that described me completely was "Finesse,"' he revealed, recalling a comment made by a classmate in Chicago that had stuck with him ever since.

The artist's journey with the name 'Finesse' began in the music industry, where he adopted the MySpace moniker 'Finesse De La V.' Over time, he refined the name to 'Finesse De La Viton,' adding a touch of elegance that would translate well in writing and visual branding.

However, he said that his love for fashion was not rediscovered until Hurricane Maria hit his mother’s storeroom and while cleaning out, Pacquette found his childhood sketching books that were filled with designs of clothes, sneakers, jewelry, houses, cars, fashion accessories, and more.

The discovery quickly reconnected him with his first love, fashion. And upon market research FDLV discovered that there was a gap for madras clothing in the world and boldly ventured into the market.

On that cleaning day, Finesse De La Viton (FDLV) Luxury Designer Fashion Brand was born with the aim to combine Caribbean heritage with global luxury, while carrying the energy and creativity I’ve had since childhood.

Dominica’s Influence on Design

For our second question we wanted to know how being born and raised in Dominica impacted FDLV’s creativity, style and design philosophy.

“My philosophy is simple: design should celebrate strength, resilience, and beauty, all while remaining authentic to your roots.”

“Dominica is at the core of who I am as a designer.” Pacquette spoke of the various ways that Dominica influenced his style as it helped to develop his instinct for color, texture, and movement.

“The island’s energy is infused into everything I create, from bold graphics and prints to innovative streetwear concepts. Carnival, Creole heritage, and local craftsmanship have all influenced my aesthetic, teaching me to respect tradition while pushing boundaries.”

“Dominica and America both play a major role in my philosophy on fashion” the artist further explained that he did not only draw inspiration from Dominica but by spending early adult years of his childhood in the U.S. he was exposed to different styles and cultures which sharpened his understanding of style as a form of self-expression, and helped him appreciate the balance between urban fashion and heritage fashion.

Pacquette admitted that he not only draws inspiration from where he is from and where he has been but also from things around him such as music, architecture, community culture, or everyday interactions.

Balancing Heritage and Global Trends

Since FDLV has been nominated six times for fashion design awards globally, we inquired on what that means to him, personally and professionally.

He admitted that being nominated internationally for a fashion design award is both humbling and affirming as it personally reflects and validates the years of dedication that were poured into the craft, reminding him that innovation and creativity from the Caribbean can stand on a global stage.

“Professionally, these recognitions open doors, enhance visibility, and create opportunities to expand beyond fashion into other ventures”, the awards have exposed him to multiple people which has helped to position him as an innovator who blends culture, business acumen, and creativity.

Tronnel Finesse A. Pacquette expressed that one of the biggest challenges that he has faced as a Caribbean designer who works on a global market is visibility and perception. As most Caribbean designers are usually underestimated on the global stage.

“It takes extra effort to prove that our work matches or exceeds international standards.” He further highlighted that most Caribbean designers don't have access to high-quality production resources as the designers that are, let's say, operating in New York, Paris or Milan.

But despite the challenges such as financial limitation, resources, local mindsets and limited support structures on his side FDLV still managed to leverage creativity, resilience, and innovative thinking to positioning the brand on the international stage whilst still remaining true to its roots by creating unique Caribbean signature pieces while still maintaining universal appeal.

Beyond Fashion: A Cultural Movement

WIC News further inquired on how FDLV manages to stay true to its brand’s vision whilst adapting to the constantly changing global trends.

“Balancing authenticity with global trends is about innovation without compromise,” Pacquette responded that his brand FDLV firstly represents Urban Deluxe Fashion, a high-end streetwear that carries Caribbean heritage, culture, and storytelling in every piece.

He further that he stays true to his vision by rooting each design in his cultural inspiration, personal experiences, and the lifestyle he presents. Meanwhile keeping an observant eye on the global trends.

But it does not stop there FDLV is also influenced beyond fashion as the artist work spans also in music, lifestyle ventures and e-commerce projects that have allowed him to explore trends beyond just fashion. But further helped to merge heritage, innovation, entrepreneurship, and the principles behind his Spontaneous Events, The Business-Entertainment-Marketing (B.E.M.) Fusion Company.

“FDLV is more than a fashion brand, it is a cultural movement,” he said adding that, with each collection telling a story of Caribbean artistry that introduces global audiences to a unique, forward-thinking perspective and while the world evolves, FDLV remains a benchmark for originality, luxury, and cultural pride.

We inquired for the artist to walk us through his design process and tell us how important sustainability and eco-production are to the FDLV brand.

“Every collection starts with an idea or a story that I want to tell, whether it’s about heritage, community, or a futuristic vision of Urban Deluxe Fashion.” He noted that while his design process is an intersection of culture, innovation, and market awareness, it often begins with observations and inspirations.

Pacquette so often visits his old childhood notebooks and personal archives that lead to his selection of materials, textures, and colors. Patterns, prints, and graphics are developed to maintain the FDLV signature aesthetic.

Whilst in the process, he admitted that he does consider the business scalability and cultural impact that he wants FDLV to have by not only making sure that the design looks amazing but also ensuring that it resonates internationally whilst supporting socio-economic initiatives.

He highlighted that this is where his experience with Spontaneous Events – The Business-Entertainment-Marketing (B.E.M.) Fusion Company helps him to make informed decisions as he views fashion as a tool that creates opportunities, connects communities, and showcases Caribbean innovation on a global stage.

“FDLV focuses on socio-economic impact, creating opportunities for Caribbean artisans and supporting local communities through skill development and collaborative projects.”

He further noted on the importance of sustainability and ethical productions saying that they are central to the FDLV philosophy as the brand prioritizes eco-conscious materials, ethical labor practices, and fair trade partnerships.

The Power of Digital Platforms

WIC News’s next question for the founder of FDLV was how social media has impacted the brand's reach internationally and what advice would he give to young aspiring Caribbean designers who are looking to break into the international markets.

“Digital platforms have been a powerful tool in taking FDLV global, though Instagram is just one piece of a larger strategy.”

He highlighted that the brand has not only connected to global audiences through instagram but through Facebook and online stores where they have managed to foster strong and loyal international communities of loyal followers.

Noting that the platforms have helped him to not only showcase his collections to a mass audience but aided the brand tell its story and connect authentically with audiences worldwide.

“Technology doesn’t just expand reach; it strengthens influence, positioning FDLV as a leader in both fashion and innovative business practices.”

He advised young people who are seeking to also be on the global market to embrace their heritage while thinking globally as authenticity is their superpower.

“Invest in your craft, but also build your brand strategically, leveraging digital tools, social media, and e-commerce platforms to connect with international audiences as fashion is more than clothing; it’s storytelling, community-building, and entrepreneurship.”

The Future of FDLV

Looking ahead to what’s next for the fashion brand, WIC News concluded its interview with the global recognised fashion house asking him what can fashion enthusiasts expect from FDLV in the future and where does he see the brand in the next five years.

“Every project will maintain the brand’s signature aesthetic while exploring new ways to engage audiences internationally.”

Pacquette expressed that fashion enthusiasts should expect to see FDLV still pushing the boundaries of Urban Deluxe Fashion by merging Caribbean heritage with global innovation. Noting that in the next five years everyone should expect to see FDLV’s expansion into limited editions, collaborations, immersive cultural experiences that blend fashion, music, and art as well as its expansions into lifestyles.

With the brand mission rooted in extending its impact beyond clothing but in creating socio-economic impact, promoting cultural pride, and inspiring the next generation of Caribbean creatives.

FDLV is known as one of the largest Madras online fashion stores worldwide and is committed in setting Caribbean culture, heritage and innovation on the global stage.