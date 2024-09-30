Dominica: Countdown to World Creole Music Fest kicks off with month-long fringe events

Dominica: As the ultimate countdown to the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival begins, the Dominica Festivals Committee has revealed the calendar of fringe events.



The Committee is inviting everyone to get ready for over a month of non-stop vibes and excitement with the Fringe Events calendar.



Several iconic annual events await people to complement the flagship World Creole Music Festival; the island is about to be lit from September 27 to November 4, 2024.



The calendar of events features a diverse range of events which cater to all age groups. "Whether you're into reggae, brunch, beach vibes, or late-night parties, there's something for EVERYONE to experience the true essence of Creole culture," highlighted DFC while inviting everyone to be part of the fun.



The events will also feature the Caribbean's top musical artists who will be coming to Dominica, marking the best time for patrons.



Notably, the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival is happening from October 25 to 27 in Dominica and it is one of the must attend events on the Caribbean calendar and these fringe events will be setting the stage for the ultimate showdown at the WCMF 2024.



The celebrations kicked off on September 27 with the Titiwi Festival in Layou, followed by Flavours of the World on September 29.

The complete calendar of Fringe Events for the World Creole Music Festival is as follows: