World Creole Music Festival officially launched in Dominica, set for October 

Roseau, Dominica: The World Creole Music Festival returns to Dominica, will fill the country with magic filled rhythms in the month of October that is From October 25 to October 27. The launch season special tickets for the same were live which got sold out in just a day.

Such a sold out status reveals all of the wonderful and thrill filled experience it is going to extend in the country. However, June Season Special Tickets are now available under the price EC $375. These are available online and just for a limited time period.

The World Creole Music Festival 2024 in October will take place at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. The three nights of pulsating rhythms will bring out all the fun, will entertain the audience to a greater level.

As the festival is going to be the greatest of all time, the Tourism Ministry has shared that in case any information is required regarding the same, the Tourism Concierge Office can be contacted or one can freely avail the information by contacting the mentioned numbers; +1(767) 275 7293 and +1(767) 275 7298.

Considerably, the World Creole Music Festival celebrates the local talent and provides an amazing opportunity for the local talent to perform on an international stage. The vibrant celebrations of music and culture through this extends the fun vibes around the nation.

There are going to be special artist features who will perform at the stadium, will entertain the audience. The lineup for the same has been released.

The Lineup for World Creole Music Festival 2024-

Nadia Batson- She is the Hottest act in Soca music who will grace the stage with her presence at the Music Festival.

Valiant- Straight out of Jamaica, the serial hit maker Valiant is coming to the Windsor Park Sports Stadium for the World Creole Music Festival 2024.

Kassav Se’w Nou Enme- The revelation of him coming to the festival has made all the people excited. Such level among the audience itself is an epitome of the energy he will bring to the stage.