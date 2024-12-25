St Kitts and Nevis: 9,500 cruise guests celebrate Christmas Eve at Port Zante

The passengers arrived aboard three magnificent cruises including Aida Luna, Mein Schiff 2 and P&O’ Arvia on Tuesday.

St Kitts and Nevis received more than 9,500 cruise guests on three magnificent cruise ships on the Christmas Eve.

The tourists ventured across the Port Zante and explored the various tourist hotspots while patronising local businesses and experiencing the natural and historical wonders that the island has to offer.

As per statistics, a total of 9762 passengers visited St Kitts onboard these cruises, allowing the visitors celebrate festivities.

Aida Luna brought 2050 passengers followed by Mein Schiff 2 with 2506 passengers and Arvia bringing the highest count of 5206 passengers.

Travelers Explore Port Zante

Port Zante was bustling with huge activity as thousands of passengers disembarked and explored the diverse array of local offerings.

The passengers also enjoyed the cultural performances by the local Masquerade on the port and they were seen dancing and singing along with them.

Not only this, but several of visitors also indulged in scheduled tours and excursions, giving huge business to the locals such as cab drivers and tour guides.

They also tried the local food and drinks available at Port Zante while engaging with the local vendors.

Minister Denzil Douglas lauds bustling activity

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas lauded the development and said that ‘something is happening’.

Taking to Facebook, he shared several glimpses of the busy port and remarked, “Three cruises today. With hundreds of Holidays Seekers enjoying our fine cuisine, hospitality and culture.”

He further shared the glimpse of the local performers at the port and said that both locals and visitors alike were enjoying the rich culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

Eyes at 1M cruise passenger

With the arrival of thousands of passengers almost every day, St Kitts and Nevis aims to complete 1 million cruise passengers mark for the 2024-2025 season.

Reportedly, more than 5400 passengers will be arriving on Wednesday aboard Freedom of the Seas and MS Volendam and will indulge in the huge celebrations of Christmas taking place across the island.

This significant projection signals a 22 percent increase in arrivals as compared to the last season.

With these numbers, the tourism authority moves towards its objective to make the twin island nation a year-round destination with a visitor experience that is second to none.