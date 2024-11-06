St Kitts and Nevis bustles with tourists as Four Cruise Ships docks simultaneously

The world’s largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas, AIDA Perla, Mein Schiff I, Carambola docked at the ports, bringing in thousands of tourists to the Federation.

Cruise season has officially kicked off in St Kitts and Nevis with arrival of four massive vessels at the Port Zante.

The photos, shared by the Ministry of Tourism, showed travellers engaging in numerous fun activities upon arrival.

Cruise passengers exploring the Port Zante in St Kitts Many elderly tourists paid homage to and expressed interest in reading the comprehensive lists posted at the Port “In memory of the souls that were lost on the MV Christena on August 1st 1970”. Elderly tourists pays homage to MV Christena The “St Kitts” signboard just next to the Port Zante Market also received quite rite spot for photographs.

The tourist footfall brought back the bustling activity in the capital city, providing a great opportunity for local artisans, tour guides, and taxi operators.

Authorities had prepared in advance for the welcome of ships at the Port, decorating the place just in time for special guests, exclusive music and dance performances providing a hit of culture to the travellers.

Children also had the time of their lives and were seen having fun and posing with baby monkeys draped in the national flag.

Tourists playing with baby monkeys In one of the photos, a little boy could be seen amazed as a baby monkey dressed in a white tropical shirt climb on top of his head.

Several tourists also hired bicycles and took rides around the city, enjoying the tropical weather. While hundreds of others chose the open tour buses to tour around famous attractions across the Federation. The tourists took guided tours and visited the popular beaches.

Notably, this was newly designed Mein Schiff I’s maiden call to St Kitts and Nevis, and Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson led tourist official on board for a plaque exchange ceremony.