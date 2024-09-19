St Kitts and Nevis kicks off cruise season early with 10 October arrivals

The arrival of these cruises next month showcases that the island nation will be beginning its season ahead of the actual time as the season usually runs from November to April.

St Kitts and Nevis: As the cruise season is all set to kick off in the Caribbean in the coming months, St Kitts and Nevis will be welcoming 10 cruises in the month of October.



The Federation has been making huge records in tourism since last two years and this time also it is looking forward to welcoming more visitors than the previous season.



According to the information, the world’s largest cruise Icon of the Seas will be the first to arrive in the island on Tuesday, October 8, marking the official start of the Cruise Season 2024-2025.



Other cruises to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis includes Celebrity Summit, Rhapsody of the Seas, Sapphire Princess, Carnival Dream, Amadea, Britannia, Mein Schiff 2, Sapphire Princess and Rhapsody of the Seas.



Notably, Port Zante in St Kitts will be thriving with business on October 30 as three cruises namely Britannia, Mein Schiff 2, Sapphire Princess will arrive together, bringing hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers.

The cruise schedule to St Kitts for October 2024 is as follows:

Tuesday, October 8 – Icon of the Seas

Friday, October 11 – Celebrity Summit

Wednesday, October 16 – Rhapsody of the Seas

Friday, October 18 – Sapphire Princess

Saturday, October 26 – Carnival Dream

Tuesday, October 29 – Amadea

Wednesday, October 30 – Britannia, Mein Schiff 2, Sapphire Princess

Tuesday, October 31 – Rhapsody of the Seas

The arrival of these cruises is set to mark a huge milestone for the country as it will give a significant start to the cruise season, bringing thousands of passengers who will eventually inject in the overall economy of the twin island nation.

The arrival of 10 cruises is just the beginning as the island is set to welcome a huge number of cruises in the coming months.