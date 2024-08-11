Icon of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas to arrive in St Kitts this month

St Kitts and Nevis: The Port Zante in St Kitts is all set to welcome two cruises this month on August 13 and August 21, marking a major boost for the island's tourism sector during the off-season.



According to the information, the island will welcome the world’s largest cruise, Icon of the Seas, on Tuesday, August 13, and Rhapsody of the Seas, on Wednesday, August 21.



Both of these magnificent vessels are anticipated to bring thousands of passengers to the shores of St Kitts, hence giving business to the local vendors, tour operators, taxi drivers and others.



Notably, Icon of the Seas began it voyage in January 2024 and since then has made several stops to St Kitts, showing the international cruise line Royal Caribbean’s immense trust in the destination.



Moreover, the arrival of two major cruises during the off-season is also a great sign showcasing the island’s increasing appeal among the international cruise liners as well as the travellers who seek a peaceful vacation across the Caribbean.



The cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis runs from November to June, during which hundreds of vessels and thousands of individuals get to experience the local touch of the Caribbean.



Royal Caribbean’s vessel sails seven-night itineraries in the Caribbean from Miami, with each voyage stopping at a variety of destinations, from Puerto Rico to St. Kitts and Nevis to Cozumel, Mexico.



Not only this, but the Icon of the Seas also arrived at Port Zante last month, bringing with it thousands of enthusiastic passengers to the shores to indulge in the natural beauty, cultural richness and warmth of the Kittitian people. It was reported that the huge vessel brought more than 7000 passengers during its last stop to St Kitts.



Every time, the visit of the Icon of the Seas generates income for stakeholders in the tourism sector as the passengers’ venture on guided tours, patronise the various stores at the store and even try the local food and drinks.



While the island is in the middle of off season for tourism, the tourism stakeholders are eagerly waiting for Icon of the Seas and the Rhapsody of the Seas to arrive this month with a huge number of passengers.