World’s Largest Cruise Ship once again graces shores of St. Kitts and Nevis

With this repeated call to the St. KItts, the Icon of the Seas brought thousands of enthusiastic passengers to the shores to indulge them in the natural beauty, cultural richness and warmth of the Kittitian people.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The World’s largest Cruise Ship, the Icon of the Seas, again with its 7th call in this year graced the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis. It docked at Port Zante on July 16, 2024.

The scenic view of Port Zante with the arrival of the Icon of the Seas was just mesmerizing. With this repeated call to the St. KItts, the Icon of the Seas brought thousands of enthusiastic passengers to the shores to indulge them in the natural beauty, cultural richness and warmth of the Kittitian people.

It can be projected that such an arrival marks the boost in not only the tourism sector of the country but also has a great contribution in the economic boost.

“The visit of the Icon of the Seas also generated income for stakeholders in the tourism sector as the passengers ventured on guided tours, patronized the various stores at Port Zante and even had their hair braided,” mentioned the authorities.

Such a statement itself states what it brought to the country. This so evidently translates to “One Arrow, Two Targets.” The statement clearly highlighted that the passengers who arrived in the country explored the richness of the heritage of the beautiful small island nation.

The mentioned statement, “even had their hair braided” is the great epitome to the tourists’ exploration of the rich culture as the hair braids are a part of Caribbean culture. And, the economic progress of the country is the obvious promised aspect.

This is due to the reason for the arrival of the passengers. More the passengers, More the revenue. And, the revenue generated with the passengers ventured on guided tours to the beautiful places of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Considerably, in this month, another Cruise Ship as well is scheduled to dock in the country that is on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday).