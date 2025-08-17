CPL 2025 Match 4 Highlights: Trinbago Knight Riders win by 12 runs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

This was the third match that Team SKN Patriots played since the opening of CPL 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: The fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 played between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 17, Sunday at 11:00 AM Local time was won by TKR by 12 runs. The match will be payed at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre, St Kitts.

This is the third match that Team SKN Patriots will be playing since the opening of CPL 2025.

CPL 2025 SKNP VS TKR Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Nicholas Pooran (C), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on the fourth match of CPL 2025.