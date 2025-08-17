CPL 2025 Match 4 Highlights: Trinbago Knight Riders win by 12 runs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
This was the third match that Team SKN Patriots played since the opening of CPL 2025.
2025-08-17 19:12:48
St Kitts and Nevis: The fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 played between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 17, Sunday at 11:00 AM Local time was won by TKR by 12 runs. The match will be payed at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre, St Kitts.
This is the third match that Team SKN Patriots will be playing since the opening of CPL 2025.
CPL 2025 SKNP VS TKR Squads
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:
Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher.
Trinbago Knight Riders:
Nicholas Pooran (C), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on the fourth match of CPL 2025.
Updates
August 17, 2025 at 6:50 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Trinbago Knight Riders wins the 4th match (20)
The fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League has been won by Trinbago Knight Riders by 12 runs against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on SKN's homeground. Team SKN managed to score 219/7 in their 20 overs. Despite a strong start and chasing 30 runs in the last over, the Patriots couldn’t reach the target score. With this the Knight Riders won the thrilling close game.
August 17, 2025 at 6:43 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Another wicket down, 43 runs needed in 6 balls (19)
Jason Holder was bowled by Mohammad Amir at 44 (22), he failed to score a half century. SKNP is at 189/7, with RRR >36 and CRR 9.95.
August 17, 2025 at 6:35 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Last 2 crucial overs left (18)
The tension among the Patriots can be felt with RRR soaring to 22.3. SKNP need 48 runs in 12 balls with Jason Holder and D. Drakes from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on the field chasing the target of 232.
August 17, 2025 at 6:28 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR takes 6th wicket (17)
Alick Athanaze caught out by Alex Hales and bowled by Sunil Narine. The Required Run Rate is 19.2 at the moment, with 65 runs needed to win in 20 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 6:24 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Usman Tariq takes 4th wicket (16)
Jyd Goolie was bowled out by Usman Tariq. He came to the pitch played two balls and went back. SKN need 73 runs in 25 balls to win, with RRR at 17.5. The target seems hard to chase for Team Patriots.
16th over ended with 2 much needed sixes by Jason Holder.
August 17, 2025 at 6:22 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Rilee Rossouw out (16)
SKNP loses another wicket.
August 17, 2025 at 6:18 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP put up another partnership of 50 runs (14)
The partnership between Rilee Rossouw (38 off 22)* and Jason Holder (18 off 11)* has crossed 50 runs.
The team has managed to put up score of 150 runs. Mohammad Amir is currently bowling the 15th over. The RRR has jumped to 16.0.
August 17, 2025 at 6:07 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: End of over 14 (14)
Now the pace of batters have slowed down, they began with the bang, but after losing 3 wickets have started playing safe. SKN need 99 runs in 36 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 6:02 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: RRR climbs to 14.5 (12)
Trinbago Knight Riders have put up the highest score till now, 12th over just gave 2 runs to Patriots. Rilee Rossouw is at 21(3) and Jason Holder 6(5), with RRR being at 14.5.
August 17, 2025 at 5:55 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP scores 100 (11)
After 11 overs Patriots are at 114/3 but TKR were at 126/1. SKN need 118 runs in 53 balls with CRR 10.2 and RRR at 13.8. The bowlers have put up pressure on the batting lineup by taking 3 big wickets in first 10 overs.
August 17, 2025 at 5:49 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: 10 overs complete (10)
In the first 10 overs SKNP has put up a great batting performance and putting up pressure on the bowlers. However, the bowlers managed to take three significant wickets. SKNP needs 137 runs in 60 balls. Mikyle Louis was stumped out by Nicholas Pooran.
After 60 balls, the CRR is 9.50 and RRR is 13.7. As of now the winning probability of TKR is 96%.
August 17, 2025 at 5:44 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKN Patriots Scoreboard after 9 overs (9)
August 17, 2025 at 5:39 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Andre Fletcher out (9)
Andre Fletcher fails to make his half century and gets out at 41 off 26 balls. Mikyle Louis has joined Rilee Rossouw at the pitch.
August 17, 2025 at 5:34 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKN Patriots lose first wicket, smashes 11 fours and 3 sixes (8)
Kyle Mayers departs after a a great start of 32 off 22 balls. He was caught by Keacy Carty and bowled by Usman Tariq.
Eight overs end with SKN at 82/1. RRR at 12.5 and CCC at 10.3.
August 17, 2025 at 5:29 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Batters of SKNP shinning bright (6)
The 6th over gave away 9 runs, taking the CRR to 10.8 and RRR to 11.9. Team SKNP has kept the wickets intact.
August 17, 2025 at 5:23 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Top Batters of SKNP puts up partnership of 50 (5)
A brilliant start by SKN Patriots, Andre Fletcher at 28* (17) and Kyle Mayers at 21* (13) have put up a partnership of 50 scores in 5 overs. End of over 5 with TKR giving away 24 runs.
August 17, 2025 at 5:19 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: St Kitts and Nevis need 200 runs in 96 balls(4)
SKNP has to chase 200 runs in 16 overs to beat the score of 231 put up by TKR. The Current Run Rate is 8.0, but the Required Run rate is 12.5. The batters have smashed 2 fours in the 4th over and have put up constant pressure on the ballers.
August 17, 2025 at 5:16 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 23/0 after 3 overs (3)
A quieter over from Akeal Hosein, just 3 runs coming off it. The Patriots have kept wickets intact, but the required run rate continues to climb and has reached 12.3, with Kyle Mayers at 17* (10) and Andre Fletcher at 4* (8).
August 17, 2025 at 5:09 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP smashes 3 fours in 2 overs (2)
SKNP began the innings with the attacking mode, with Andre Fletcher started the over. SKNP has put up 20 scores in just 14 balls. Required Run Rate: 11.9.
August 17, 2025 at 5:03 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: 2nd innings begin (1)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots open the innings with Andre Fletcher and Kyle Mayers at the crease. Akeal Hosein from Trinbago Knight Riders is bowling the first over. Kyle Mayers started with 12* off 6 balls, including two boundaries.
SKNP scored 12/0 in first over. Required Run Rate: 11.6
August 17, 2025 at 4:57 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP to chase 232 runs to win (1)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots need 232 runs to win. It's a huge target, and they'll need to attack from the start. If they play safe it might pile on too much pressure and lead to loosing a 2nd match in a row after winning the opener match.
August 17, 2025 at 4:44 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR put up a score of 231 runs (20)
SKNP will now chase the target of 232 runs to win the match. TKR lost just 5 wickets and showcased and absolute spectacle batting.
August 17, 2025 at 4:36 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Colin Munro out after scoring 120 runs 13 fours (19)
Jason Holder took the important wicket of Colin Munro, who was caught by Rilee Rossouw. He put up a magnificent score of 120 off just 57 balls. Announcer described him as the "player who made an impact and had an aggressive batting spirit."
August 17, 2025 at 4:32 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR scores first 200 of Caribbean Premier League 2025 (18)
Trinbago Knight Riders reach 200 runs for 3 wickets, becoming the firt team to score 200 in CPL 2025 edition. Keacy Carty walks in next to bat.
August 17, 2025 at 4:28 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP takes 3rd wicket (18)
Kieron Pollard was out, after scoring 19 runs off 13 balls. He was bowled by Dominic Drakes. TKR's score stands at 191 for 2.
August 17, 2025 at 4:25 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Colin Munro hits 100 (17)
Colin Munro scores his century in just 60 balls with a powerful six on the ball of Naseem Shah. Kieron Pollard supports well as the Trinbago Knight Riders continue to dominate, with Munro on 103* and Pollard contributing aggressively at the other end.
August 17, 2025 at 4:15 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: End of 14 overs – TKR 156/2 (14)
Colin Munro is on 91 and Kieron Pollard just came to the crease. Nicholas Pooran got out caught by Jason Holder off Waqar Salamkheil. Munro is batting well and scored a boundary in the last ball.
Over summary: 12 runs (6, 1WD, 0, 0, 1, 4)
Current run rate: 11.1
August 17, 2025 at 4:09 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP takes important wicket, 2 down (14)
After helping TKR cross 150, Nicholas Pooran gets out trying to attack Waqar Salamkheil. Jason Holder has till now not made such mistake. Pooran walks back by scoring 13 runs off 11 balls, and Trinbago Knight Riders are now 150/2 in 13.2 overs.
August 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Trinbago Knight Riders cross 150 (13)
Nicholas Pooran brought up the milestone with a big six off Waqar Salamkheil in the 13th over. TKR continue their dominant batting display, sliding past 150 with just one wicket down.
August 17, 2025 at 4:01 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR scores 139 runs in 12 overs (12)
After 12 overs, Team Trinbago Knight Riders is at 139 runs with 1 wicket down. Colin Munro is batting on 84 and hit a six and a four in the over. Nicholas Pooran also added a couple of singles. Fazalhaq Farooqi gave away 13 runs in the over. TKR continue to score quickly.
August 17, 2025 at 3:56 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Excellent over with just 4 runs (11)
After 11 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders is at 126/1, with the run rate at 11.5. Dominic Drakes bowled a tight over, just giving away 4 runs. Colin Munro is still on the field at 73 at 35 balls, while Nicholas Pooran is trying to settle at the crease with 3 runs at 4 balls.
August 17, 2025 at 3:52 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: 10 overs complete (10)
At the end of 10 overs, the Trinbago Knight Riders are at 122/1 with a solid run rate of 12.2. Colin Munro is in a great form, unbeaten on 71 runs off just 31 balls, leading the charge after smashing multiple boundaries and sixes.
Alex Hales also played a fiery knock, scoring 47 runs from 27 balls, before being dismissed by Waqar Salamkheil in the 10th over. His departure ended a dominant 100+ opening stand, giving the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots their first breakthrough.
Nicholas Pooran has joined Munro at the crease and remains not out on 1 run. TKR looks set for a massive total if this momentum continues.
August 17, 2025 at 3:49 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP takes 1st wicket after 9 overs (9)
Alex Hales is out! Waqar Salamkheil bowls a sharp delivery, and Jyd Goolie takes the catch. Hales scored 47 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes.
August 17, 2025 at 3:48 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: 9 overs complete with no loss of wicket (9)
Colin Munro hit a boundary off Jyd Goolie’s full delivery. Alex Hales then smashed a big six. Both batsmen are playing aggressively, helping Trinbago Knight Riders build a strong innings.
August 17, 2025 at 3:41 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR top batters makes history with 100 run partnership in 8 overs (8)
Trinbago Knight Riders reach a strong 100 runs without losing a wicket. Alex Hales and Colin Munro power the innings with aggressive batting.
August 17, 2025 at 3:37 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKNP tries to build pressure but failed (7)
Naseem Shah bowled tightly, with Alex Hales missing a pull shot. Colin Munro takes a single, then hits a well-timed six. Both batsmen kept taking singles, running well between the wickets. Shah kept up the pressure with good bowling.
August 17, 2025 at 3:32 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: Colin Munro smashes half century for TKR (6)
Jason Holder bowled to Colin Munro, who hits a four. Munro then scores his fifty off just 21 balls, his fastest half century in the CPL. To finish the over, Munro smashes a six.
August 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR's top batters shine bright in first 5 overs (5)
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled again for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Alex Hales and Colin Munro are scoring well with singles and a four by Hales. The Trinbago Knight Riders added 8 runs in this over and continue to build a strong innings. Munro is on 32* and Hales on 24*.
August 17, 2025 at 3:21 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: First 50 score partnership by TKR in just 4 overs (4)
Jason Holder is the new bowler for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Colin Munro hit a four and both batsmen are running well. Trinbago Knight Riders reached 51 runs without losing a wicket after 4 overs, with Munro on 30 and Hales on 18.
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR smashes 4 fours in 3rd over (3)
Dominic Drakes bowled his first over and gave away three fours to Colin Munro. Alex Hales also hit a boundary. Trinbago Knight Riders scored 44 runs without losing a wicket after 3 overs.
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR scores 15 runs in 2nd over (2)
Colin Munro lit up the second over with a massive six, followed by a couple of quick singles and a two runs. Alex Hales finished the over with a classy four. 15 runs came off the over, taking TKR to 26/0 after 2 overs.
August 17, 2025 at 3:14 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: TKR scores 11 runs in 1st Over (1)
Trinbago Knight Riders had a steady start in their innings against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Colin Munro and Alex Hales opened the batting, with Hales finishing the over with a boundary. After the first over, TKR were 11/0.
August 17, 2025 at 2:49 PM
CPL 2025 Riders vs Patriots Live: SKN Patriots Won the Toss, Opt to Bowl
Jason Holder the captain of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to bowl first and confirmed that they will field first, citing early moisture on the pitch.
SKN Patriots has an advantage as this is their home ground and they have payed two matches already in CPL 2025 edition on the pitch and this will be the third.
Nicholas Pooran the captain of Trinbago Knight Riders said that the team is fine batting first.
Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.
Latest
- CPL 2025 Match 4 Highlights: Trinbago Knight Riders win by 1...
-
Jamaica: St Elizabeth residents shocked after farmer's body...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Santa Cruz robbery turns fatal as woman...
-
Zambian Sprinter Rhoda Njobvu accuses Coach of exploitation...
-
Guyana Election Scandal: WIN Party faces backlash over alleg...