Jamaica: Man taken into custody after triple killing in Clarendon

Jamaica: Three members of the same family were killed during a violent incident on Thursday night in Rocky Point, Clarendon. Police later took a man into custody after he was found seated near the bodies of his mother, brother and cousin when officers arrived at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Annette Lindo, a domestic helper and vendor, her son 32-year-old fisherman Lynval Henry, both of Frazersfield; and Ingrid Keisha Lindo, a vendor of West End, Rocky Point.

According to the Jamaican Constabulary Force, they received the report about the incident at a section of the community of Frazesfield, on Thursday, around 9:10 p.m. On arrival the officers discovered three dead bodies with chop wounds inside the room.

Medical officers immediately went near the bodies and checked signs for life but later pronounced them dead at the scene. The officers also discovered the accused near the body who was later taken into custody for interrogation by them.

During the interrogation, the26-year-old accused admitted his crime to the officials, as he told the officials that “he did not have an intention of killing them but didn't know what had gotten into his body and he did that.”

Since then the Jamaican Constabulary Force has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. They also said that they are still continuing enquiring to establish the sequences of the events that led to the murders of the victims.

The incident shocked and terrified the whole community of Frazesfield, as many people took to Facebook to express their feelings and thoughts as one of the users Una Smith commented “The devil ain’t a person or a place, it’s the energy you carry. Don’t know what will happen to you brother but you will definitely regret it later.”

While the other user Robert commented “officer should take him to see a doctor, i think he is dealing with mental health, cause no one in the world wants to kill their family.”