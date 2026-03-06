Jamaica: Teen dies after fight at Ocho Rios High School

Jamaica: A fight between two students at Ocho Rios High School in St Ann, ended tragically with the death of one teen, while the second student is in police custody on the charge of murder. The altercation took place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Police said that a 17-year old boy, whose name has not been made public yet, hit another student with a metal chair. The victim has been identified as 16-year old Devonie Shearer. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

The investigators also said that the suspect was brought to the station by a parent after he fled the crime scene. He remains in police custody as the investigations remain active.

The incident has shocked the school community and the country. The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information addressed the situation via a press statement. Education Minister Dana Morris Dixon expressed her sympathy to the family of the deceased student and to the whole school community.

She said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a student of Ocho Rios High School in St Ann. This is a devastating loss for the student's family, friends, classmates, teachers and the wider school community and may I also add the entire Jamaica.”

The Minister also said that each child has the right to go to school and come back home safely. “We mourn this heartbreaking loss and we extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and the entire Ocho Rios High School community,” she added.

Minister Dixon also highlighted the need for better peace-building programs in schools to instill respect, understanding and non-violence in the students.

Members of the Education Ministry will also visit the school to support staff, teachers and other students' emotional support, as they deal with the loss of a school mate. Counselors will also be made available in the school premises to offer support sessions for handling grief and trauma.

Locals are urging the police to find the motive behind the murder. Annmarie Plummer said on Facebook, "One at the morgue the other in police custody. One Family mourns while making funeral arrangements. The other needs to get legal representation for the one in custody. This is sad. We have to teach our children how to handle their emotions before it happens to us. As a parent, I sympathize with both parents and pray their strength at this time.”