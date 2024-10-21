Dominica hosts Pilot Project to boost Dasheen Farming with high-performing varieties

Dominica: The local farmers and extension officers in the Commonwealth of Dominica engaged in a significant pilot project which introduced ‘high performing varieties of dasheen’ on the island.



According to the information, twenty (20) commercial farmers, thirty-five (35) frontline Extension and Plant Protection Officers participated in this project which was conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture through the “Integrated Agriculture Land Use and Ecosystems-based Fisheries Management Planning for a Resilient Agri-food System Project.”



While announcing the update through its official Facebook account, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy of Dominica noted that the project was held as part of the in-country mission conducted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Dominica earlier in February this year, which facilitated the Validation of the Dominica Dasheen Upgrading Strategy & Cost of Production Presentation and Training Workshop.





During the workshop farmers expressed concerns of the absence of identifiable ‘high performing varieties ‘of dasheen plants which are being utilized in the neighboring islands of St Vincent and the Grenadines.



It is said that a survey involving farmers in the major dasheen growing areas has revealed farmers are opting to grow the Samoa and IND512 varieties in St Vincent and the Grenadines because of several reasons, including adaptable to varying climatic conditions, soil types, and soil fertility status, produce higher yields, faster growth rates, reduced post-harvest losses, less susceptible to pests and diseases, high market demand, excellent eating quality and reduced cooking time as well as the easy removal of suckers from the mother plants without causing any damage.



All these major points were also discussed during the pilot project in Dominica with the local farmers getting the opportunity to learn several new things.



The Agriculture Ministry of Dominica further reported that the pilot consisted of three training sessions on good production practices for cultivating the dasheen crop, which were conducted on October 9, 15, and 16.



The farmers from across the island who received training during the three sessions were as follows:



• October 9 - Frontline Extension, Plant Protection at the Dominica China Agricultural Science Complex facility Portsmouth

• October 15 - Farmers of Belles and environs

• October 16 - Farmers of the South East Region: La Plaine, Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique, Newfoundland, and Delices



Not only this, but other outcomes of the project included a standardized production manual and fact sheet, propagation and crop establishment training with these varieties and their distribution thereafter to farmers. All these activities were managed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy and supported by local roots and tubers consultant Dr. Greg Robin.



It was further emphasised that the funding for the project was provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).



The Agriculture Ministry in Dominica through the government has been assisting the local farmers since several months now through guiding them across various aspects. The ministry wants to ensure that the farmers are looking forward to a successful production year without damaging the crops they are seeking to grow.



The Ministry also strives to boost the interest of youth in this sector and through such workshops locals get a stage to learn more about farming and its practices.



