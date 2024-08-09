Dominica Will Organize OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium in 2024

OECS announces its first-ever Youth in Agriculture Symposium, August 7-9, 2024, in Roseau, Dominica, to inspire and connect the next generation of agricultural leaders and address industry challenges

The first-ever OECS Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Symposium is proudly announced by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). It will be held in Roseau, Dominica, from August 7–9, 2024. As member nations continue to execute the Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy, this historic event comes after crucial decisions reached during the 7th OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture.

Through stimulating talks on innovation, resources, opportunities, and the circumstances required to define agriculture's future, the OECS YIA Symposium seeks to inspire and connect the region's next generation of agricultural leaders. The agricultural industry has encountered many difficulties in recent years, including environmental degradation, decreased production, and increased susceptibility to natural calamities and climatic events. This conference is an important step toward reviving the industry.

With a variety of activities aimed at enlightening, inspiring, and fostering connections among attendees, the event promises to be an interesting and rewarding experience. Highlights consist of:

Panel talks with successful young farmers, agricultural specialists, and industry pioneers discussing the newest developments and trends in agriculture.

Engaging seminars and mentoring sessions addressing issues including young participation in agricultural governance and decision-making, as well as research, innovation, and technology in agribusiness development.

Networking chances for attendees to meet mentors, other like-minded individuals, and possible employers in the agriculture industry.

A trade expo featuring innovative products and services from top entrepreneurs and businesses that are transforming the local farm sector.

On August 7, 2024, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt will host the OECS YIA Trade Fair. This event will provide attendees with a special chance to learn about and interact with the newest advancements in agriculture.

Sowing the Future: Revitalizing Agriculture through Youth Engagement

Significant obstacles have been encountered by the OECS agricultural industry, such as an aging farmer population and a fall in output. The fact that younger generations are progressively deciding not to carry on their ancestors' agricultural methods emphasizes the need of a focused strategy to get young people interested in agriculture again. The OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture mandated the creation of a youth in agriculture initiative, and the FAST Strategy places a high priority on youth participation. The initial part of this program is the OECS YIA Symposium.

With the help of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, the Dominican Republic is organizing the OECS YIA Symposium, offering attendees a unique experience on the "nature island." The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management of Dominica, World University Service of Canada (Caribbean), the European Union through the Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonization and Technology (RIGHT) program, and others are partner agencies.

A ground-breaking program, the OECS YIA Symposium aims to uplift and enable the region's next crop of agricultural leaders. This event will help define the future of agriculture in the OECS and contribute to a more sustainable and food-secure region by bringing together industry professionals, young farmers, and stakeholders.