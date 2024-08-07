COVID-19 cases surge in St Vincent and the Grenadines, 2 deaths reported

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, there have been 125 COVID cases reported so far for the year. He announced the development on Sunday following a meeting with the health ministry.

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines have reported a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases with the island nation recording two deaths over the weekend. The total number of cases reported on the island last month was 89.

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, there have been 125 COVID cases reported so far for the year. He announced the development on Sunday following a meeting with the health ministry.

Also, on Friday, the health officials revealed that there was an outbreak of dengue fever on the island with a total of 119 confirmed cases.

They reported that the island has recently experienced two COVID deaths, one of August 1, involving an 87-year-old individual and another on August 2, involving another elderly individual residing at Lewis Punnett at home.

Meanwhile, there are 12 individuals who at present have been isolated due to severe symptoms of COVID-19.

PM Gonsalves also announced that the authorities are testing and as soon as any individual showed a symptom, they remove them from the shelter and treat them differently in order to stop its rapid spread.

He also said that it is really concerning for health officials and noted, “You do not want someone in the shelter spreading it.” However, there has been a general increase in COVID cases both in the region and across the hemisphere.

The Prime Minister emphasised that health authorities are encouraging people to get vaccinated. He said that naturally, there are vaccines and people may take vaccines and if they don't want to take the vaccine, that is also fine.

“But we urge them to take the vaccine, obviously, at least the health authorities do,” he added.

Notably, there are no restrictions in place at present regarding notification or advisories for people who are travelling.

Gonsalves outlined that there have been public health notices for individuals to know that there is an uptick in COVID cases and to do their usual social distancing and being careful.

He added, “I for example went to the hospital to see two people a day in the week and I made sure that I have a mask on” while saying that given what the island went through with COVID and how it dealt with it, not that anybody is more relaxed about it, but residents have a better understanding and experience of this virus which is why people must remain very careful about the symptoms to ensure their safety.

Apart from this, the Caribbean region is also at present battling with the dengue fever with several islands reporting hundreds of cases. The island has also reported five deaths related to this fever, making it a huge concern for the region as a whole.