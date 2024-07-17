PM Gonsalves to relocate over 400 students to mainland following hurricane damage

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has announced that more than 400 students from Union Island will be continuing their primary and secondary schooling on the mainland following the beginning of the new term. The development was announced as 100 percent of the infrastructure on Union was destroyed by Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.



Over the weekend, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that it is unlikely that the schools on the island will be rehabilitated for September due to other things that are necessary in the community, such as housing.



He added that there were a total of 202 secondary school students and 250 primary school students on Union Island and noted that the government will also be addressing the issue of accommodations for parents and teachers.



PM Gonsalves outlined that there will be need of the teachers as many of them are from Union Island and at least one parent or guardian is also needed to look after their child. This is why, the Prime Minister said that he urged the Ministry of Tourism to reserve space enough to accommodate these individuals for the next 10 months.



This shows that the leader remains adamant about not wanting any student to face disadvantages in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.



He emphasized that he wants all his children, regardless of their location in St Vincent and the Grenadines, to start their instructional time at around the same time and for the ones in the affected areas not to feel disadvantaged.



It is to be noted that the Grenadine islands between Grenada and St Vincent were devastated by Hurricane Beryl, and the extent of the damage is still being updated.



Carriacou, Petit Martinique, Mayreau, and Union Island have had nearly every home badly damaged, and many were made uninhabitable.



The reports also showed that the Hurricane spared just a single house on Union Island which is made of plywood and irony. The images show the house standing still in center of the destroyed houses on all the sides.