28-year-old male shot to death in Trinidad, body found in drain

Trinidad and Tobago: A 28-year-old male was shot to death in the Morvant area in Trinidad on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The deceased has been identified as Antonio Lorenzo Taylor of Stevenville in Las Alturas in Morvant.



It is reported that around 9 pm on Wednesday, the First Responders attached to the North Eastern Division ERP Unit were conducting a mobile patrol in the Morvant Police District when they got information about the gunshot sounds near Chinapoo Road, off Laventille Road near Morvant.



After receiving the report, the police rushed to the scene and found the victim’s lifeless body in a drain, bleeding from several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.



The officers then cordoned off the area and notified a District Medical Officer who visited the scene and viewed the body before pronouncing it dead on the spot.



The body was then asked to be removed from the scene, and a post-mortem examination was ordered to be held at the Forensic Sciences Centre.



The crime scene investigators of Trinidad also responded and found 14 spent 5.56 shell casings and initiated an investigation into the incident.



The police also said that this is the second murder which was recorded in the area for the month so far. Just on Monday, July 1, 2024, a 74-year-old male identified as Clive Snaggs succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after he was hit in the head with a brick during a confrontation with another man along the Angelina Trace in Morvant.



The recent surge in crime activity in Trinidad and Tobago has also shocked the citizens with citizens urging the government to put some stricter measures in place.



Earlier this week, the government has also said that they will be asking more police officers to keep a watch on both islands of Trinidad and Tobago on rotation basis to level up their security.