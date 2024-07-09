Trinidad artist Plumpy Boss caught with drugs, rearrested 3 days after bail

An artist from Trinidad and Tobago, Plumpy Boss, has been rearrested alongside four others just three days after being released on $350,000 bail. The arrest was made after the artist was found with a quantity of marijuana and cocaine along the highway in Gasparillo on Saturday.



It is reported that the police officers of the Southern Division Task Force were carrying out an intelligence based exercise between 1 am and 4 am along the highway when they saw a black coloured Mazda 3 registered PCF 5382 in convoy of a white coloured Audi.



As the officers were going near the vehicles, both of them sped off following which a high speed chase ensued.



After some time, the police officers managed to intercept both the vehicles along the highway and made a search inside them, which led them to find a quantity of cocaine weighing 18.6 grams in the Maza while Cannabis weighing 288 grams was found in the Audi.



Following this, the 28 year old artist named Mescach Emmanuel aka Plumply Boss, 27-year-old Joseph Olliviere aka Medz Boss, 28-year-old Keston Adams, 42-year-old Keston Jackie aka Monk and 23-year-old Jamor Sanouillet aka Tech Spins were arrested pending further investigations.



It is said that the exercise was conducted by Snr. Supt. Soodeen, ASP. Phillip, Inspector Mohammed, A/Insp Wilkinson, Sgt. Joseph and Ag/Cpl Mitchell and also included members of the Southern Division Task Force.



It is to be noted that just on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Plumpy Boss of Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain was granted bail for $350,000 with a surety, when he appeared before master Shabaana Shah. He was charged with being a member of a criminal gang.



Also, on Monday, March 4, Trinibad artist Medz Boss was also granted bail for $40,000 after he was charged with being a gang member as well as professing to be a gang member. Both the artists are now pending further investigations after the recent case.