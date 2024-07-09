Tobago records 1st quadruple murder, leaving citizens shocked

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Tobago has recorded its first quadruple murder during a fatal shooting incident on Monday. It is being reported that while three men were killed on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.



According to the information, the deceased has been identified as Gregory Hamlet, Anslem Douglas, Samuel McKain, and Jumoke Duncan aka Sugar Foot.



It is reported that around 12:30 am, a group of men were playing cards along the main road in Black Rock when they were suddenly confronted by two armed men who opened fire on the group, hitting four males before fleeing the scene.



The incident was reported to the police officials, who, upon arrival, saw Douglas, Hamlet, and McKain dead at the scene, while a fourth man was found bleeding from multiple injuries and was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.



Earlier, the incident was believed to be a triple murder case, but after the death of Sugar Foot in the hospital, it became a quadruple murder case.



The police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident, and the reason behind the shooting has not yet been determined.



It is to be noted that the last triple murder took place just on Saturday when 20-year-old Andre Maloney, 21-year-old Malcolm Richardson, and 17-year-old Sherwin Mcfarlane were killed inside a residence located along Mendoza Street in Matura.



This was also the 3rd fatal shooting incident that took place in Tobago within two weeks. On Thursday, July 4, 2024, a shooting along Robert Street, Mt Pleasant, left 45-year-old Desiree Lawrence of Valsayn dead while two others were left nursing gunshot wounds.



Also, on Sunday, June 30, 32-year-old Nathan Roach, who was a sanitation worker, was gunned down in Roach Trace.



The incident left the citizens shocked, who expressed their concern over the recent spike in homicides. This has forced Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to schedule a meeting of the National Security Council and has also asked Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Farley Augustine, to attend and discuss the matter.