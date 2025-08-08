2025-08-08 13:13:50
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad: 2 Venezuelans arrested after bold robbery attempt outside Princes Town Police Station

Two men accosted a 36-year-old woman near a pedestrian crosswalk around 6:45 p.m.

2025-08-08 07:57:34

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, 2 Venezuelan citizens were arrested in Trinidad after attempting a robbery just steps away from the police station.

The botched robbery attempt reportedly occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, when two young adults, identified as 21-year-old Arthur Albarto and 19-year-old Luiz Mateo Rondo Rodriguez, attempted to steal from a 36-year-old woman walking just outside the Princes Town Police Station.

Reportedly, the two citizens of Hispanic descent from Cedar Hill Estate Road, Princes Town, approached the 36-year-old woman as she was walking along the pedestrian crosswalk near the police station, attempting to rob her of a gold bera valued at $3,000 and an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $9,000.

The 36-year-old woman screamed and  struggled to give them her belongings which led to the two assailants fleeing north along Railway Road, Princes Town, without successfully taking the items. 

Police officers including Ag. Sgt. Teeluck and others of the Princes Town Police Station responded promptly to the incident, conducted an interview with the woman and later  arrested the two individuals. 

The incident has left the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago infuriated with many taking to Facebook to voice out their concerns on the outrageous attempted criminal act committed by non-members of their country. 

Many are urging the government to follow in Donald Trump's way and act on the immigrators in the country who are committing criminal acts by sending them back to their native countries as. 

One of the locals noted “What is going to happen now bail,and then they are going to do the same thing again?”  “INSTANT DEPORTATION.” “Every time they get arrested I keep looking for a statement saying they were deported. Or doing serious jail time before being deported.

While another said, “Great job by the TTPS Imagine they're leaving their homeland to come and distress us! Not all of them are bad. There're genuinely hard working ones. Some of them are just menaces to society. Send them back take a page from Trump playbook

Sasha Baptiste is a dedicated writer focusing on cultural trends, human interest stories, and social movements across the UK and the Caribbean. With a background in sociology and journalism, Sasha’s reporting brings empathy, depth, and clarity to stories that shape today’s society. She is particularly interested in covering diaspora communities and their impact on modern culture.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste is a dedicated writer focusing on cultural trends, human interest stories, and social movements across the UK and the Caribbean. With a background in sociology and journalism, Sasha’s reporting brings empathy, depth, and clarity to stories that shape today’s society. She is particularly interested in covering diaspora communities and their impact on modern culture.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Residents stand looking at a collapsed school damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Gros Morne, Haiti. AP Photo.
Uncategorised

Death toll rises to 15 in Haiti earthquake, 300 injured

2025-08-08 07:45:57

Uncategorised

US woman loses arm after Bahamas shark attack

2025-08-08 07:45:57

©Stabroek News
Uncategorised

'Legal quandry' after records destroyed in Guyana prison fire

2025-08-08 07:45:57

Mehul Choksi and a beach in Antigua.
Uncategorised

'India want Antigua and Barbuda to detain Choksi' – reports

2025-08-08 07:45:57

Carissa F. Etienne Director of the Pan American Health Organization
Uncategorised

PAHO director reveal Americas was informed of pandemic on January 14, 202...

2025-08-08 07:45:57

China imposes lockdown as COVID-19 re-emerges
Uncategorised

China imposes lockdown as COVID-19 re-emerges

2025-08-08 07:45:57

Trinidad welcomes 2963 passengers aboard luxurious cruise Ruby Princess
Uncategorised

Trinidad welcomes 2963 passengers aboard luxurious cruise Ruby Princess

2025-08-08 07:45:57

Hurricane Beryl brings life-threatening conditions to Grenada, Carriacou and Grenadines (PC - Facebook NHC)
Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl brings life-threatening conditions to Grenada, Carriacou...

2025-08-08 07:45:57