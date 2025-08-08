Trinidad: 2 Venezuelans arrested after bold robbery attempt outside Princes Town Police Station

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, 2 Venezuelan citizens were arrested in Trinidad after attempting a robbery just steps away from the police station.

The botched robbery attempt reportedly occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, when two young adults, identified as 21-year-old Arthur Albarto and 19-year-old Luiz Mateo Rondo Rodriguez, attempted to steal from a 36-year-old woman walking just outside the Princes Town Police Station.

Reportedly, the two citizens of Hispanic descent from Cedar Hill Estate Road, Princes Town, approached the 36-year-old woman as she was walking along the pedestrian crosswalk near the police station, attempting to rob her of a gold bera valued at $3,000 and an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $9,000.

The 36-year-old woman screamed and struggled to give them her belongings which led to the two assailants fleeing north along Railway Road, Princes Town, without successfully taking the items.

Police officers including Ag. Sgt. Teeluck and others of the Princes Town Police Station responded promptly to the incident, conducted an interview with the woman and later arrested the two individuals.

The incident has left the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago infuriated with many taking to Facebook to voice out their concerns on the outrageous attempted criminal act committed by non-members of their country.

Many are urging the government to follow in Donald Trump's way and act on the immigrators in the country who are committing criminal acts by sending them back to their native countries as.

One of the locals noted “What is going to happen now bail,and then they are going to do the same thing again?” “INSTANT DEPORTATION.” “Every time they get arrested I keep looking for a statement saying they were deported. Or doing serious jail time before being deported.”

While another said, “Great job by the TTPS Imagine they're leaving their homeland to come and distress us! Not all of them are bad. There're genuinely hard working ones. Some of them are just menaces to society. Send them back take a page from Trump playbook”