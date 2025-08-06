Belize: Body of 36-year-old Anthony Williams found floating along Southern Foreshore

Belize: The body of a 36 year old Anthony Williams was found floating along the Southern Foreshore on Thursday afternoon. His body was retrieved from the water by the members of the Coast Guard and police officers.

Williams, who resided at Kraal Road, Belize was a known figure in his community as a self-employed newspaper seller. He told his family members that he was going for a walk for some fresh air and left early in the morning, but never came back.

After recovering his dead body, the authorities reported no external injuries after conducting preliminary assessments. This confused the authorities about the circumstances surrounding William’s untimely death.

No clear motive known as police awaits post-mortem report

At a press briefing on Monday, August 4, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero, reported that Williams had left home that night and has not been seen since. The details regarding the cause of William’s death is still unclear, as law enforcement officers continue a thorough investigation.

Romero added that at present, they are waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination to determine the cause of his death. “I will not go into details to what was found; a post mortem will be done this week and then we will know what the cause of death is,” said the Assistant Commissioner.

Moreover, he said that the police have not yet ruled out foul play. “We cannot say at this time but as soon as we get the post mortem results, we will have more information,” noted Romero.

Family shares health concerns before William’s disappearance

Also, William’s family members shared that he was having breathing issues before he went missing. As the investigation remains ongoing, netizens are expressing their concerns over the growing crime in the nation.