ASPIRE Day in Nevis turns resounding success, parents rally to secure EC$1000 investments for youth

St. Kitts and Nevis – With an aim to ensure financial independence of the nation's youth, Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley on Friday attended the much-hyped ASPIRE Day in Nevis.

The ASPIRE (Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources, and Education) program which was launched by the government of St Kitts and Nevis last month is new financial education, savings and investment program for the youth of the country.

It is the first initiative of its kind in the region and is designed to equip the next generation of St Kitts and Nevis citizens with the tools, knowledge as well as opportunities to build a bright financial future.

The event on Friday was organised at the Warner Park to engage more youth from the sister island Nevis to register in this groundbreaking program. It was attended by hundreds of parents and children from across the island, giving them the chance to take benefit of this program. Parents and guardians registers for the ASPIRE Program The program will facilitate children in the age group of 5 to 18 who will engage in financial education, saving, and investment programs where they will learn how to build a strong financial position for themselves and their family members. The program will promote financial literacy and encourage the young people to develop saving habits and will also teach them various investment practices.

The government will contribute a sum of EC$1,000. It will be divided into two equal parts. One part of this contribution will be deposited in a savings bank account and the remaining will be invested in local shares.

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley said that this program will be integrated into the formal education system of the nation which will ensure that the children learn much about financial management, saving, investment, and wealth creation.

The program has been well-received by children and parents of Nevis, with around 3500 children already enrolled for the program.

Premier Mark Brantley congratulated the parents and guardians for encouraging the children to join this program. He said that ASPIRE will go a long way in helping the nation build wealth through its citizens.

Premier Brantley said that the program was not merely for the financial education of the children but it goes beyond simple money management.

It will help children understand the risk and reward mechanism of investments and take informed decisions to better their financial conditions. It will also promote a culture of savings in the nation.

He underscored that it was important to catch the children young so that savings and investment become a part of their everyday life and they continue to reap the rich dividends all through their life.