Bahamas: Baha Mar announces $350M expansion, adding luxury resort & residences by 2029

Bahamas: A heads of agreement for a new $350 million project was signed on Wednesday between Baha Mar Resort executives and the Davis administration for the expansion of the mega resort.



The officials yesterday announced that the new investment will feature the addition of luxurious resorts that will occupy some 12 beachfront acres of land.

Baha Mar Officials and Prime Minister Philip Davis signs historic agreement (PC - Facebook) Baha Mar will break ground on a $350 million 350-room resort and luxury branded residences in 2026, employing 400 Bahamian workers during construction and over 500 Bahamian associates upon completion.



Baha Mar President Graeme Davis announced that a new 350-room luxury resort, along with 50 luxury residences will be added to the suite of resorts at Baha Mar.



The new addition will be built on the old Melia resort site with groundbreaking set for next year. It is expected to open in 2029.



The President outlined, “Where we are signing our supplemental heads of agreement with the government on this exciting new addition to Baha Mar starting in 2026, as we progress through 2025 in architectural reviews will be groundbreaking and ready to open the newest addition to Baha Mar.”





“It will be a luxury resort and residences, a 350 rooms with 50 luxury residences and were positioned as another luxury of choice here at Baha Mar, where we will position this property between our SLS and our ultra luxury Rosewood Baha mar. So it's a perfect positioning to continue to expand on the exceptional experiences that Baha mar has to offer,” he added.



He anticipates that the future demand is bright for the Bahamas with all of the amenities of Baha Mar including Baha Bay, golf course, casino and all of the 45 restaurants and bars.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper, both lauded the contract signing and expansion plans that they say will sustain the surge in tourism activity while also creating additional jobs for Bahamians.



“The expansion of Baha mar, with its continued investment in the development of Cable Beach, is a shining example of how we continue to attract significant global investment. This project represents a commitment to the ongoing growth of our economy and the enduring confidence investors have in the Bahamas,” said the PM.



He further emphasised that from developing a new condominium hotel complex to expanding world class amenities like the Bahama Bay waterpark and a new pier facilities, this expansion will further elevate Bahamas already outstanding reputation as a premier destination.



Also, Minister Cooper noted that he has always said that one of the things which constrain the growth in the Bahamas is the lack of room inventory and therefore he is delighted that the developer on Bahs Mar are responding to this need for additional room inventory and certainly the government is welcoming the opportunity to expand stopover visitors.