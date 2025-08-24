Guyana: WIN Party activist Bryan Max brutally assaulted by talk show host in viral studio brawl

As Guyana prepares for its upcoming elections, the violent altercation between WIN Party activist Bryan Max and Guyanese critic has only intensified public debate and has added fresh tension to an already heated political season.

Guyana: A shocking live video circulating on social media shows Bryan Max, an activist with the WIN (We Invest in Nationhood) party, brutally injured and bleeding from the head after being assaulted by a Guyanese critic inside a popular and controversial talk show host's studio in Georgetown.

According to the information, the incident occurred on Saturday when Max demanded money owed to him from Mikhail Rodeigues aka Guyanese critic. A member of the WIN party, Bryan 'Max' MacKintosh, a candidate for Minister of Social Protection, claimed he was representing presidential hopefuls Azruddin Mohamed and Simona Brooms to collect outstanding debts.

A video of the incident that is widely circulated on social media shows Max being invited by Rodrigues into his studio. The video further shows that an argument ensued between Critic and Max in the presence of a known who was also embroiled in the initial heated verbal exchange PPP activist. The video shows the moment Max was assaulted by Rodrigues.

The Political Activist was hospitalised in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital following the attack.

The video clearly shows Max provoking OC Rogers and Miguel 'Tyson' Rodriques, also known as the Guyanese Critic, with verbal abuse, which is why both men involved in the altercation are under investigation.

Following the incident, the police officials confirmed that both Mikhael Rodrigues, known as “Guyanese Critic,” and Bryan Max were contacted and are cooperating with investigators following the shocking on-air assault that has gripped social media.

The Guyana Police Force also said that they have launched an investigation relative to an incident captured on video involving Mikhael Rodrigues, called ‘Guyanese Critic’, and Bryan Max.

Rodrigues was granted bail set at $50,000, while Max was placed on $25,000 bail. Both men are now scheduled to appear in court on Monday, August 25, 2025, where the case is expected to draw intense public attention.

The incident which is now making rounds on social media has generated mix views from the public with some saying, “Max is no saint,” while other condemning the assault noting that, “violence is not the answer to anything.”