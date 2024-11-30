PM Skerrit advocates for fairer global balance, resilience at MEDays Forum Morocco

While speaking at the MEDays conference in Morocco on Saturday morning, PM Skerrit spoke on behalf of all the small nations from across the world.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called for a new global balance and asked for a system to grant small nations equitable access to resources.

While speaking at the MEDays conference in Morocco on Saturday morning, PM Skerrit spoke on behalf of all the small nations from across the world.

He emphasized that sovereignty can be fully realized for small nations if they receive equal access to technology, financing and markets necessary for sustainable development.

PM Skerrit addressing the MEDays Forum The four-day forum in Tangiers, Morocco brought together leaders of several Caribbean countries, c- suite individuals and many others at the Geostrategic Think-Tank.

This year’s forum was based on “Sovereignties and Resilience: Towards a New Global Balance”, prompting PM Skerrit to share the first- hand experience of the category four- Hurricane Maria in Dominica (2017).

He discussed the vulnerabilities faced by small states not only in terms of climate but also in terms of economic shocks, shifting of trade policies and financial turbulence. PM Skerrit added that the challenges make the small countries “innovate continuously”.

“For us, resilience is a matter of survival. We are on the frontlines of climate change, facing the devastating impacts of increasingly severe storms, unpredictable weather patterns and rising sea levels,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Dominica – Towards Sustainable Development

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit stated that Dominica is moving towards sustainable development models. He added that these models prioritize self-sufficiency and local resources.

“Our focus on agriculture, eco-tourism, and renewable energy aims to create a robust, diversified economy that serves our people’s needs while protecting our natural environment,” he further added.

Challenges in Attaining Sustainability

While discussing the path towards sustainable development, Prime Minister Skerrit also discussed the challenges. He discussed the global barriers, from financing inequalities to restrictive trade regimes.

He added that small nations need fairer trade practices, including access to sustainable financing, and investments into the green technology sector.

A Call for International Partnerships

Skerrit added that the efforts of the small nations are not enough, but international partners must come forward for assistance. He said that climate resilience requires reliable international partnerships and sustainable support.

“The vulnerability of small states like ours must become a priority on the global agenda,” Prime Skerrit Minister further emphasized.

He added that the world’s largest economies, and highest emitters must come to acknowledge that climate change is a shared responsibility.