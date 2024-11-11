World cannot talk about resilience unless they talk about Dominica: PM Skerrit

“After Hurricane Maria, everybody said Dominica is finished and guess what today? The world cannot talk about resilience unless they talk about the commonwealth of Dominica,” he said during the Delegates Conference in Vieille Case.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, during the highly anticipated Dominica Labour Party Delegates Conference, highlighted the remarkable progress and resilience of the country in the face of adversity. He cited the rebuilding efforts after Tropical Storm Erica in 2015 and Hurricane Maria in 2017 noting that today the world cannot talk about resilience unless they about the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“After Hurricane Maria, everybody said Dominica is finished and guess what today? The world cannot talk about resilience unless they talk about the commonwealth of Dominica,” he said during the Delegates Conference in Vieille Case.

The Prime Minister said that the world is amazed at what the island nation has been able to do as a nation largely with its own resources. He shed a light on the fact that everything is possible and noted that when everyone claimed that it would take almost 20 years to rebuild Dominica, “it took us 24 months to rebuild Dominica.”

PM Skerrit attributed this immense success to the determination of the country and its leadership, stating, “We have tackled them head on, not with fear, but with the determination that defines us as leaders.”

He mentioned that his administration’s response to these challenges was through initiatives like the emergency agricultural livelihoods and climate resilience project, and the housing recovery program which restored hope and renewed the strength of the country.

PM Skerrit called the housing program as the ‘envy of the world’, stating that it is protecting many of Dominicans from the current global housing price increases that is putting stress on families across the region and the world.

Furthermore, he noted that the Labour Party has always placed the people of Dominica at the center of its policies and their journey together is far from over.

Talking about natural disasters, he said that they have tested the island’s resilience, global economic shifts have challenges their development and social issues have confronted their unity but each time, through every storm, Dominica has emerged stronger, more determined and more united as a party.

PM Skerrit expresses gratitude to his supporters

During his speech, he also expressed his immense gratitude to the people of Dominica and especially to his constituents of Vieille Case. Sharing a little historical fact about his constituency, the Prime Minister emphasized that he has never been in opposition in this constituency.

He added that everyone knows that anybody who wins in Vieille Case will win the government. “And there is no way that Labour can ever lose the seat in this constituency,” he added.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit also reiterated his administration’s vision to working for people stating, “Our policies and programs are about people and we have to be connected to them at all material moments. We must remain transparent and accountable to the citizens of this great nation and we must never lose sight of our core mission to serve the people.”

Developments under DLP

In his address, PM Skerrit also noted that his focus is on uplifting the people of Dominica, ensuring that every person can have an opportunity to be who they want to in Dominica.

Talking about the immense developments and achievements under his administration, he said that in less than five years of labour coming into power, they opened up access to education for every single child in Dominica.

He further encouraged the youth to invest in farming, emphasising that there will be several opportunities to export globally once the international airport opens. The Prime Minister slammed the opposition for always questioning whether the airport will be built or not, highlighting the official groundbreaking ceremony which took place on November 9, 2024.

Dr Skerrit remarked that the projects that are currently undertaken includes the international airport, the cabrits marina, the geothermal project, the housing programmes, the new cruise village, the cable car and the digital transformation project and called them the ‘building blocks’ of a hopeful future.

Talking about two key pillars of development which Dominica is advancing, Skerrit emphasised upon the international airport and the geothermal plant.

“We can already see the hunger for more air connectivity for Dominica. We already have the American Airlines flight out of Miami serving us and soon United Airlines will serve Dominica out of New Jersey flying directly to our shores,” stated Skerrit while talking about the significance of international airport.

With the international airport, investors from tourism industry and hoteliers will come in and build more hotels and this means more jobs in construction, engineering, maintenance, labour, landscaping, management, accounting and hospitality.

He added, “It also mean opportunities for farmers because more hotels and more tourism means greater demand for local produce, local fish, local meats, and more. More rental companies, more cars will be needed to rent it. Today's distilling tourist wants to eat and experience local, which means opportunities for you.”

Referring to geothermal plant as the second most important development, Dr Skerrit said, “The geothermal plant is moving forward. Now what does this mean for you? First, it means energy security. It means we do not have to rely on the global oil market to determine what you pay for electricity in Dominica.”

Another benefit he said will be lower energy cost and more reliable energy with which Dominica can make agro processing more of a reality.

CBI Programme is sound and transparent

Additionally, Prime Minister Skerrit also denied the derogatory claims surrounding the CBI Programme of Dominica saying that, “The recent court case surrounding the CBI in Dominica, We have nothing to worry about. We have nothing to hide. The CBI programme has been and remains a cornerstone of Dominica’s development.”

He mentioned that his commitment to truth and justice has always been their guide and that will not change. He also emphasised that what the world is seeing is a deliberate attempt by the opposition to create distractions.

Dr Skerrit claimed that the opposition wants to put an end to the CBI, to deny the citizens the benefits which they have been receiving from the programme.

While asking everyone to fight back and stand firm against such false narratives, the Prime Minister noted that CBI is a lifeblood for the people of Dominica and the opposition UWP is weak and disorganized and Dominicans can only imagine the chaos that they will bring to a country.

He called the CBI programme ‘sound’ and ‘transparent’ and said that it has brought tangible benefits to Dominica and Dominicans and those who questions its integrity, do so out of malice, not truth.

While concluding his address, Prime Minister promised the locals that while he is proud of the legacy he has built, he is not resting on it and the actions he is taking now will ensure a future of hope for every citizen and resident of Dominica.