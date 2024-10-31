PM Skerrit to lead Dominica Labour Party Delegates' Conference on Nov 10

The Dominica Labour Party Delegates' Conference is all set to take place on November 10, 2024, in the Vieille Case constituency in Dominica. The conference is being held under the theme 'A Legacy of Commitment, A Future of Hope' and will kick off at 11 am.



Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will be leading the highly significant conference. The Labour Party has invited prominent figures of Caribbean as the guest speakers including Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre.



The leaders are anticipated to discuss a number of important matters related to the small island nations, such as climate change and infrastructural development.



It is being reported that Prime Minister Dr Skerrit is expected to be elected unopposed as leader of the Dominica Labour Party during the party's Delegates Conference.



During the National Council Meeting in Salybia which took place earlier this month, the Prime Minister noted that there was no challenge to his leadership.



He announced the upcoming conference during this meeting and noted that a number of things are on the agenda, which will be discussed with the guest speakers.



PM Skerrit also emphasized the party's clear direction and vision for the future and expressed his confidence that there will be no contest for the party leadership, as the current Prime Minister is firmly in place. He further assured that when the time comes for a new leader, the transition will be peaceful and seamless.



"At this time, what happens tomorrow or next year, you have the next is a metaphor for that. But as of today, this country is coming up. We don't expect there to be any contest for us," he outlined.



Moreover, the Dominican leader invited the constituents to be part of the Delegates' Conference on November 10 and said that there will be an open session with all party supporters and well wishers which is why it is important for them to be present there.



"We will have a closed session late in the afternoon where resolutions will be put forth and also elections of officers of the party in respect to the party leader; we don't expect it to be any contest," he added.



The Prime Minister revealed his plans to discuss the drafting of a new constitution, unveiling of a new party flag and much more.