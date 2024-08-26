PM Drew unveils plan for Dept of Citizen Security to tackle crime in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled his plans to establish a new Department of Citizen Security on Friday amid escalating crime in St Kitts and Nevis. The development was announced as he delivered a bold opening statement during the Stakeholder Engagement on Citizens Security.



According to Dr Drew, this new department of Citizen Security will play an important role to advance the public health approach of the government in addressing crime and violence within the nation.



This initiative is being undertaken to address the root causes of crime, including lack of education, poverty, and mental health challenges, via coordinated and comprehensive efforts.



During his address, Prime Minister Drew also emphasized the government’s dedication to creating safer communities by focusing on prevention and early intervention.



He outlined that in St Kitts and Nevis, his government has already been taking steps to execute this public health approach and they are expanding their educational and vocational training programmes to offer young people with the skills they require to success in the workforce.



PM Terrance Drew added that his administration is also investing in mental health services to support the ones who are struggling with trauma, addiction, or other issues which can lead to violence.



Also, the government is working to strengthen family and community ties while recognizing that strong and resilient communities are the foundation of a peaceful and safe society.



The Prime Minister further said that the new Department of Citizen Security will be tasked with overseeing the all inclusive execution of the government’s latest approach in order to ensure the effective execution of this strategy.



He emphasized that the new department of Government will be called the Department of Citizen Security and this department will work to ensure the holistic execution of this new approach.



Dr Drew continued to say that the department will be an integral part of the administration to foster a safe and secure environment across St Kitts and Nevis while contributing to the overall well being and prosperity of the country.



Notably, the continuous efforts from the government to address the root causes of crime and violence are anticipated to yield long-term benefits for the society, which would enhance the quality of life for all citizens.



PM Drew also reiterated his commitment and said that his administration is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its people and will continue to take bold steps to achieve this major goal.



The establishment of this department will also mark a significant moment in the country’s ongoing efforts to create a peaceful society.