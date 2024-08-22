Thursday, 22nd August 2024
PM Drew to meet with stakeholders tomorrow, aims to develop crime combating plan

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew is all set to conduct an important meeting with other cabinet members, community leaders, NGOs, social clubs on Friday (August 23, 2024) to discuss the various methods to curb crime in the Federation.

It is being said that this crucial meeting will mark the start of a multipronged approach to address the rising concerns of crime and violence in St Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting will bring together a number of people and is a preliminary engagement strived to set the stage for a national consultation as well as a 90 day campaign focused on citizen security.

According to the information, this 90 day campaign and National Consultation initiative is conceptualized to include a series of actions designed to address the root cause of crime and promoting long term peace as well as security in the island nation.

PM Drew noted that this efforts will be needing the involvement of all stakeholders such as officials from church and religious institutions, sports associations, political parties, private sector businesses and other community based organisations.

He outlined that the challenge of violence and crime in the country is not just a law enforcement issues but a public health crisis which impacts every facet of the society.

He further emphasized that one must adopt a whole of society approach in order to combat all these issues and that begins with ensuring that every voice is heard during the planning process.

Not only this, but the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of tomorrow’s meeting and said that it will serve as a platform for everyone to share their suggestions, which will be useful in guiding the focus and success of the upcoming national campaign

PM Terrance Drew reiterated his commitment to engage leaders of all registered political parties and other key groups in this significant effort to ensure that the response to violence and crime is comprehensive and inclusive. 

He also mentioned that citizens security is very important for the nation’s well being and asked everyone to join in this fight and added that together one can and must create a safer and more secure St Kitts and Nevis for every resident. 

