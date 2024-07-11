Investment Gateway Summit opens with lavish Welcome Reception in St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis: The 2024 inaugural Investment Gateway Summit has commenced with a remarkable Welcome Reception at the magnificent St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The event has perfectly set the stage for engaging conversations and valuable networking opportunities.



The evening was considered to be a fantastic beginning to what is anticipated to be an eventful and fruitful five-day historic summit. Business leaders from across the globe were seen engaging in meaningful discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Diani Jimeshi Prince Drew.



This exclusive event also marked the beginning of an unforgettable journey and an exclusive celebration of the first and the finest citizenship through an investment programme at St. Kitts and Nevis.



The first ever IGS 2024 will continue through July 14, 2024, during which the participants will get an ideal chance to engage with industry leaders, innovators as well as decision makers.



The summit provides a distinctive platform for networking and discussing groundbreaking concepts while influencing the direction of investment for years to come.



Not only this, but the participants will also get to experience unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant culture as well as luxurious living in this tropical paradise while exploring the rich history, lively festivals and thriving art scene of the Federation.



While the day 1 concluded with the Welcome Cocktail Party, the second day of the summit will begin at 8 30 am and will feature several presentations and addresses from key leaders.



Beginning with ‘arrival and registration’ at the St Kitts Marriott Resort which will be almost seamless for everyone attending the event, there will be ‘welcome remarks’ from the Master of Ceremony, Larry Vaughan who will be setting the stage for an event filled with excitement and opportunity.



This will be followed by a ‘presentation by Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Michael Martin’ at Royal Boardroom. He will be unveiling the new CBI Statutory Body, revised investment options while providing insights into the future of the Programme.



At 10 am, there will be a ‘cultural presentation’ after Martin’s address during which the attendees will immerse themselves in the vibrant rhythms of St. Kitts and Nevis.



The visitors will then get an opportunity to ‘Break, Connect & Exhibition’ during which they will forge connections and explore the exhibition while the organisers will recharge for the next session.



From 11 am to 11:45 am, Prime Minister Drew will be celebrating 40 years of excellence of St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme. He will be giving an inspiring and enlightening ‘keynote speech’ leaving an ever-lasting impact on the visitors.



Following this, there will be again a ‘Cultural Presentation’, showcasing the island’s rich heritage as well as unique musical traditions which will be followed by a delicious ‘Lunch along with some entertainment’.



The visitors will then take a ‘Scenic Railway Tour of St. Kitts’ from 2 pm to 5 pm, where history and natural beauty will converge in an unforgettable experience and this will also mark the end of an exciting day 2 filled with enthusiasm and a lot of new things to know about the island nation.