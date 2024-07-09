5 days of Investment Gateway Summit 2024 to forge network prospects

St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2024 is just a day ahead to unfold the bigger and bolder experience for the exclusive gathering of economic citizens, potential investors and business people from worldwide.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The countdown to highly anticipated St. Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2024 has begun. It’s just a day ahead to unfold the bigger and bolder experience for the exclusive gathering of economic citizens, potential investors and business people from worldwide.

With the very first event ‘Welcome Cocktail’ of a week long activities of the IGS 2024 justifies its theme “Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate.” The evening of July 10, 2024 will be full on loaded with the excitement aimed at gearing up the participants for the engagements of coming events.

This will foster the perfect opportunity for the participants, mingle, network, and forge meaningful connections. The party will offer exquisite drinks and delectable bites while taking them into the vibrant atmosphere of steel pan music.

The showcase of just the beginning with the cultural heritage through local cuisines at the Ocean Terrace, St. Kitts Marriott Resort from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

July 11, 2024

After the elite head start, the registrations will open for an hour from 8:30 am to 9:30 am. An hour of registration promises to dive in the participants to the five days of enriching experiences.

Following the registrations, Welcome Remarks will be delivered at the Royal Boardroom of the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The delivered remarks by the Master of Ceremony, Larry Vaughan will set the stage for an event filled with excitement and opportunity.

Thereafter, there will be a presentation by the CIU Head- Michael Martin from 9:40 am to 10:00 am . The presentation will unveil the new Citizenship by Investment Statutory Body. The revised investment options and the future of programmes shared with the visionaries would surely offer fruitful results to the country by fostering the potential investments.

July 11, 2024 is not just a day under the schedule of IGS 2024, however, is the full packed day with several of the actions from morning 8:30 am to evening 5:30 pm. After the presentation by CIU Head, there will be a cultural presentation from 10:00 am to 10:15 am to take the potentials dive into the vibrant rhythms of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Further, from 10:15 am to 11:00 am, the Break, Connect & Exhibition will exhibit a breather and offer an opportunity to network. After this, the inspiring and enlightening keynote by PM Drew will caste light on the 40 years of excellence.

Further, the cultural presentation and the special lunch with all the entertainment to recharge and refuel the investors, will foster the connections.

Interestingly, the scheduled Scenic Railway Tour of St. Kitts from 2:00 pm to 5 pm on the same day will take the investors to the journey through the heart of St. Kitts, where the history and natural beauty converge in an unforgettable experience.

July 12, 2024

At the Royal Boardroom, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the Connect and Exhibition will be held from 8:00 am to 8:55 am. This will enable the investors to step in the world of innovation and discovery within the exhibition space.

Following it, there will be five interactions which will be 15 minutes long-

Sustainable Investment and the Pathway to Economic Development (9:00 am to 9:15 am) - This will be an engagement with the Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas who will provide the comprehensive overview of the economic development of the country with the laid emphasis on insights to the country's growth.

St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (9:15 am to 9:30 am) - Under SKIPA, the vibrant investment climate will foster the discovery of lucrative investment opportunities in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Vision for our Sustainable Island State (9:30 am to 9:45 am) - This will be shared by Sen. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and the Minister Konris Maynard. This will include a visionary roadmap towards the sustainable island state through the presentation.

Plans for the Royal Basseterre Valley Aquifer (9:45 am to 10:00 am)- Under this, the exclusive presentation by Mr. Austin-Jay Farier will unveil the ambitious plans for the royal Basseterre Valley Aquifer. It is a cornerstone of a country's sustainable development.

Break, Connect and Exhibition (10:00 am to 10:15 am) - This marks to foster the network with the industry leaders. As well as, there will be explorations of groundbreaking innovations.

Following the interactions, there will be three panel discussions from which two will be of half an hour each and one of 15 minutes. And, in between them there will be Cultural Presentation: Dance Extravaganza for 15 minutes from 10:45 am to 11:00 am.

The list to the Panel Discussions is as follows-

Panel Discussion 1: Investing in Technologies for Enhancing Food Production and Security (10:15 am to 10:45 am) - With the centered focus on food production and safety will be moderated by Daniel Arthurton and several representatives from the country will participate in it who are-

Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, St. Kitts.

Dr. Ricardo Neil of St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association.

Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nevis.

Panel Discussion 2: Topic: Energy and Resource Management (11:00 am to 11:30 am) - Such a panel discussion with the focus on Environment, Energy and Water will provide the insights to the strategies for fostering sustainable development. This discussion will be moderated by Mrs. Anelda Maynard. Several of the representatives who will be participating in this are-

Cromwell Williams, Engineer at St. Kitts Water Services Department

Dr. Bertill Browne from SKELEC

Dr. Wayne Archibald

Panel Discussion 3: Navigating Integrity: Strategies for Effective Due Diligence and Risk Management with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (11:45 am to 12:00 pm) - The discussion will be moderated by Leah Chaderton. The participants of the discussion is as follows-

Karen Kelly, Vice President and Global Head of Investment Migration, Exiger

Eddy Leviten, Chief Technology and Marketing Officer, FACT UK

Fabienne de Blois, Associate Director, S-RM

From 12 pm to 12:30 pm, the Connect and Exhibition will showcase the future of investment opportunities and innovations and the igniting inspiration that will foster invaluable connections. This further will be followed by lunch from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, and will offer culinary delight.

For two hours from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Caribelle Batik and Old Road Rum Tour will make the investors embark on an enriching journey that would begin with a captivating tour at Caribelle Batik where the artistry meets tradition. The island’s renowned rum-making heritage as well will be explored.

The last event of the day, Gala Dinner under the patronage of Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew will mark its commencement in the SABA Room at St. Kitts Marriott Resort under the dress code Black tie. This will bring together distinguished guests for a memorable evening of celebration.

July 13, 2024

At 10:00 am in the morning, there will be a day trip to Nevis. It will make the ones present at the summit to embark on an unforgettable journey to Nevis. The rich heritage through the tour of Cultural Village and Botanical Garden will take one to immerse in the island’s vibrant culture and the natural beauty.

In the afternoon at 2:00 pm, Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Grill at Nevis will serve the delightful lunch at the spot that will replenish the energy for all the adventure ahead.

Further, at 5 pm, Sunset Cruise will take all on tour to St. Kitts back. This will offer great breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea.

July 14, 2024

As it is the last day of Investment Gateway Summit 2024, the Farewell Breakfast at Kittitian Hill will take place from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

And, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, Brimstone Hill Tour will take the visionaries to the tour to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The collaborative discussions with the diverse community at the Investment Gateway Summit would surely foster fruitful results by elevating the connections.