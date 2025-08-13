Dominica hails youth as ‘Heartbeat of the Nation’ on International Youth Day: Minister Oscar George

International Youth Day 2025 was marked with the theme “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond.”

The Commonwealth of Dominica has joined the world in celebrating the 'International Youth Day,' with the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community development, Oscar George, who during his address referred to the youngsters as “heartbeat of the nation” and the “main chapter” of the island’s story.

International Youth Day 2025 was celebrated under the theme, "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond," which aims at highlighting the unique role of youth in translating global ambitions into community-driven realities.

Minister George on the occasion of the International Youth Day also highlighted the significance of the day by remembering its first celebration in the year 2000 following a resolution that was passed by the United Nations.

Every year on this day’s address the main highlight of the event are the challenges and the opportunities faced by the youth worldwide and the themes are always selected linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

Highlighting the importance of Youth, he mentioned that their main focus towards the youth is not to make them a beneficial side for development but they see them as an essential step in achieving long term development.

Minister George also praised Dominican youth for their contributions in the fields including education, climate action, entrepreneurship, sports and the arts that are significant for the development of the island nation.

Further he commended the contribution of the youth, stating that they are laying a platform for the growth and development of the country which will not only be limited to the streets of their capital city but also in each and every village and community of Dominica. He also highlighted the the challenges and the opportunities faced by the youth worldwide.

During the address he also emphasized the 2025-26 National Budget which includes programmes worth millions of dollars aimed at equipping young minds with skills, connecting them to jobs, and opening career opportunities in the fields like agriculture, tourism, technology, sports, culture and entrepreneurship.

Some planned initiatives that are under the plans of being executed include expanding the CVQ and NVQ qualifications, launching a Digital Fabrication Lab at the Dominica State College, and environmental science.

According to the information shared, the government’s investments focus primarily in scholarship programmes which will help the youth to find and secure a job in sectors like youth skills training, digital skills, and job creation. He further urged young people of the island nation to not only seize opportunities but also try to create them.

Minister George also motivated the parents to support the youth by recognising their talent and sharing their achievements, setting positive examples for the upcoming generations.

He ended his address with a rallying call for courage, unity and action by saying, “International Youth Day is a reminder that you are not a side note in Dominica’s story, you are its central chapter and their energy, vision, and determination are the forces that will drive the country’s sustainable future.”