Three Dominicans secure 2025 Chevening Scholar Award from British High Commission

Dominica: The British High Commission in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean has awarded three candidates from Dominica with the Chevening Scholar Award of 2025.

The High Commission took to Facebook to share the information and congratulate the high achieving candidates that secured the Chevening Scholarship in multiple Facebook posts each dedicated to one candidate who will be joining a global network of future leaders of Dominica.

The organization shared the three candidates notable achievements as well as their future fields of studies.

2025 CHEVENING SCHOLAR: Austin Bell

Austin holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance from the University of the West Indies(UWI), as an economist & financial professional from Dominica served as President of the Dominica Student Association during his studies at UWI's Cave Hill Campus.

Austin, is presently serving as an economist at the Central Bank of Barbados, is committed to improving the economic outcomes for Dominica and the wider Caribbean. As he researches and analyses regional economic challenges.

Upon receiving the Chevening Scholar of 2025, Austin is set to be pursuing a Masters of Science in Finance and Economics at the University of Warwick soon.

CHEVENING SCHOLAR 2025: Christianna Paul

The second 2025 Chevening Scholar from Dominica is Christianna Paul who holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Entrepreneurship.

Noted for her passion for sustainable development through bold ideas and meaningful action, Christianna is the founder of a non-profit organisation WePlanet Inc. which promotes eco-conscious living through incentive-based solutions.

The notable candidate has reportedly been serving in an NGO as Evaluation and Partnerships Manager at Island Impact Ltd. for the past two years. In her role she supports grassroots organizations across Dominica in strategic planning, team building, fundraising project design, and monitoring and evaluation.

Christianna’s notable achievements include her serving in One Young World Ambassador in 2024, participating in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in 2023, winning an Innovation Award serving as Commonwealth Secretary-General in 2023, a Commonwealth Youth Award finalist in 2023, and a Youth Delegate at the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council Synod Regional Gathering in 2023.

The high achieving candidate is still an active member of the Leo Club of Dominica and her Catholic faith community.

With the Chevening scholarship, Christianna is set to be pursuing Masters of Science in Project Management and Innovation at the University of Strathclyde.

CHEVENING SCHOLAR 2025: Whitney Melinard

Last but not least of the high achieving candidates is Whitney Melinard from the Kalinago Territory in Dominica. Whitney holds a Bachelors of Science in International Relations and Sociology from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

With passion for intersectional advocacy, climate justice and human rights, Whitney serves as the President of Kopounoule Inc., which is soon to be rebranded as the Philz Foundation. Kopounoule Inc. is a youth and indigenous led organization that focuses on social and climate justice.

She further serves as the indigenous representative on the Caribbean Climate Justice Alliance Coordination Committee. Whitney is also part of the CVF/V20 Youth Fellowship Programme as she aims to advance indigenous perspectives in policy developments.

The three candidates have expressed their joy upon receiving the Chevening scholarship noting that it isn’t just a scholarship but an opportunity for them to further pursue their interests for a better sustainable Dominica.