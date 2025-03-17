Antigua and Barbuda: 20-year-old charged with murder of 9-year-old Chantel Crump

Antigua and Barbuda: A 20-year-old female has been officially charged with the murder of 9-year-old Chantel Crump. According to the information, police laid the charges against Angela Mejia in less than 24 hours after Crump was found dead in bushes in the Weatherills area during the early hours of Saturday.

It is reported that Mejia showed law enforcers the location where the body of the girl was found. Chantel was allegedly abducted by Mejia in a Honda car on Number 2 George Street in Grays Farm last Wednesday.

According to the information, the victim, who is a student of the Five Islands Primary School was on her way home and she reportedly waved to her schoolmates from inside the car. Reportedly, the victim’s distraught father identified her body after investigators spent hours gathering information from the scene.

As of now, the police have not determined the exact cause of kidnapping and murder but they are continuing their investigations.

In response to this tragic incident, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne addressed the nation and expressed his profound grief and outrage. He said that he can’t honestly say that he does not feel anger and outrage at the murder of the young child and assured the citizens that his government would not rest until the justice is completely served.

The Prime Minister further announced that his government would boost police's investigative capabilities which includes the introduction of cadaver dogs which will be trained to locate bodies and detect DNA evidence. He also called on the locals to assist law enforcement by reporting any type of suspicious activities and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the island nations remain a safe place for everyone.

The locals are also expressing their shock and anger over the tragic incident with several of them carrying out protests and calling for the death penalty for the ones who may have involved in the case of the young child. Hundreds of locals were seen protesting outside the police headquarters on American Road on Saturday.

Locals are demanding answers into the numerous unsolved missing person cases in Antigua and Barbuda, including that of Chantel Crump.