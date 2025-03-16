Indian-origin student Sudiksha’s clothes found on beach chair where she went missing

Authorities from the Dominican Republic, USA, and India are working tirelessly to uncover evidence that could lead to a final verdict in Sudiksha's case.

Sudiksha Konanki’s clothes have been found lying over a lounge chair, at the beach where she went missing. According to authorities, a white netted sarong, with a pair of beige flip-flops covered in sand were found.

The University of Pittsburgh student went missing on 6th march and since then authorities, not just from Dominican Republic, but also from the USA and India, are trying to find the details and evidences in the case that could lead to a final verdict.

The beachwear resembled what Sudiksha was seen wearing before she went missing on the Punta Cana beach. The clothes were in perfectly normal condition and had no sign of abuse or tampering. This indicates a theory that Sudiksha may have removed them before enjoying her time on the beach in a brown bikini, ultimately drowning, while no one witnessed it.

While no foul play has been evidenced yet, special interrogations are taking place against Joshua Riibe, who is a person of interest in Sudiksha’s missing case. Joshua is a resident of Iowa and is the last person Sudiksha was seen with. The authorities have stated that Riibe has made several claims, which has helped them in investigations and solve the case.

Riibe stated that he was roaming with Sudiksha and they both entered the water together, however, he added that they both were swept out by a huge wave. He said that he was a lifesaver for Sudiksha as he brought her back to the shore.

Riibe emphasized that during this rescue, sea water entered his mouth which made him spit out and pass out on the beach. He mentioned that before fainting, he asked Sudiksha, if she was ok, to which he didn’t receive any reply, however hours later when he woke up, he immediately went back to his room.

The police authorities have notably detained Riibe for investigation. Riibe has hired a lawyer as well, meanwhile his parents are also actively involved in the case and are extending their support to their son.