Antigua: 9-year-old Chantel Crump found dead in Weatherills bushes

Crump was last seen walking towards her home on Wednesday afternoon, wearing her school uniform.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 9-year-old school going girl from Greenbay, Antigua was found dead in the bushes in Weatherills. The girl, who has been identified as Chantel Crump was missing since Wednesday afternoon, said the police.

According to the reports, the victim was last seen by locals while she was walking towards her home on Wednesday. At approximately 4:00 pm, some people saw her wearing her Five Islands Primary School uniform.

Victim was missing since Wednesday

The eyewitnesses confirmed that she was picked up in a silver-coloured Honda car which was allegedly being driven by a female. The family of the young girl reported her missing on Wednesday evening since she did not return home.

As of Thursday, the Police officers were actively looking for the girl and following multiple leads. The officers had assured the child’s family that they were making every possible effort to find her alive and well.

On the same day, the police confirmed that they had recovered the Silver Toyota that picked the girl up on Wednesday afternoon. The following day, the law enforcement officers also had two persons of interest, one male and one female, in custody for questioning and further investigation.

On Friday, the lifeless body of the girl was found among the bushes in Weatherills following which the police called the parents of the nine-year-old to identify the remains of the child.

The family of the victim was in a state of shock and grief after seeing their child dead. The mother of the victim allegedly collapsed on the scene after seeing her child dead. She became hysterical and inconsolable at the scene when she was asked to identify the child following which she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Antigua and Barbuda Police has confirmed that investigation into this missing person case-turned homicide will continue to determine the reason behind this brutal killing. Meanwhile, the locals are also in a state of shock and are urging the officials for strict investigation as they seek justice for the young child.