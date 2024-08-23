Antigua: Mother of Achazia James calls out for justice in wake of brutal killing

Antigua and Barbuda: Asabi Charles, the mother of 15 year old homicide victim Achazia James is calling out the government to bring justice to her daughter and said that she wants the killer or the killers to be caught.



The teenager was found brutally murdered at Runaway Beach, Antigua on Sunday morning and marked the 10th homicide of the year.



Following the incident, her mother said that she wants justice for her mother and she will fight till the end until the suspects are brought to justice.



In addition to this, she also asked the netizens to stop sharing the pictures of her daughter’s crime scene on social media as the images and videos are affecting her family members especially her younger brother.



Charles cried out to say that she does not want her son to remember her sister like that, the way she was, when she was found. Calling it gruesome, the mother noted, “Even I don’t want my daughter to remember in that way.”



Meanwhile, the police officials have launched a high level investigation into the murder of Achazia James with Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas confirming that James was last seen alive after 3 am on Sunday and was pronounced deceased around 8:53 am on the same day.



She was found on the beach with several chop wounds while her one hand was severed at the wrist, showing clear signs of violence and brutal attack. The police also saw that one of the victim’s ear was mutilated, which could have been done as she attempted to save herself from the killers.



The reason behind her killing remains unknown as of now but investigators are interviewing several people who could give some information regarding the personal life of the 15 year old.



The news has sent shockwaves of utter devastation through every corner of Antigua and Barbuda and the wider region.



The members of the public are expressing their shock and disbelief over the cruel and senseless killing of the teenager, with several of them taking to Facebook and express their condolences.



“My blood is boiling right now,” wrote a user named Colette and added, “This is so sad, whoever did that deserve jungle justice OMG man she was just a baby.”



Another user named Wendy noted, “Asabi, Rochelle and Stachell, do accept my sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your beloved daughter. May god comfort you and the family at this time of grief.”