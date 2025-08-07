Trinidad: San Fernando couple feared murdered, bodies possibly dumped at sea

Police also reported discovering a trail at the residence, indicating the victims were dragged from the house to the shoreline.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man and woman from San Fernando, Trinidad have been reported missing under suspicious circumstances as they vanished without a trace, with police now suspecting that they might have been killed and their bodies could have been dumped at sea.

According to the information, the victims have been identified as 44-year-old Samuel Montano of Sunset Cove Extension, La Romain, and his girlfriend 36-year-old Zaheeda Mohammed of Cottage, St. John’s Village, San Fernando.

It is said that the couple’s relatives made the chilling discovery on Sunday, August 3, 2025, after they visited the man’s Sunset Cove home where they found a blood trail from the residence to the shoreline of a nearby beach and several spent shells which suggested that a violent incident took place at the location.

Police also reported that there was a trail at the residence which suggested the victims were dragged from the house to the shoreline.

The female victim’s stepmother said that she used to talk to her everyday but since several days now, she remained unable to make any contact. She also assumed that the couple might have been drugged and killed.

The female also had two children, a 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, said the stepdaughter while showing her concern. The couple was allegedly last seen on Saturday around 11 am at the La Romaine home of the male’s sister who told police that they had come over to use the washroom.

Meanwhile, Montano is the father of a 10-year-old child who did not reside with him, said the police.

A relative also described the pair as a happy couple and noted that they went out to have a good time on Friday night only.

Following the report was made, several searches were conducted by Coast Guard, K9 unite, officers from the San Fernando CID and Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Commander Shamsudeen Ayube.

On August 6, searches were conducted in and around the area especially the Oropouche River as the officials suspects the couple’s bodies might have been dumped there.

A representative from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team further confirmed that they will be conducting further investigations today as well and will search the nearby waters where the incident allegedly took place.